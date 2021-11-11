3 Improvements D'Andre Swift Must Make

The Detroit Lions are banging their heads against the proverbial wall, trying to figure out how to increase running back D'Andre Swift's rushing average of 3.2 yards per carry.

However, what if it’s only somewhat Swift's responsibility to figure out how to do this?

Bill Parcells had a saying, "If they don't bite when they’re puppy dogs, they’re generally not going to bite."

Said another way - - part of the problem in Detroit is that the Lions are trying to make Swift into something he is not.

Detroit has insisted Swift be its No. 1 back, and that is not what he is.

Swift is a change-of-pace complementary No. 2 back. Swift is an ideal third-down pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Swift is anything but a featured, workhorse back on running downs.

Detroit supposedly went out and got that in backup running back Jamaal Williams. But, for whatever reason, the Lions' coaching staff has refused to let him play in that designated featured role.

Williams has shown on game film he is the quintessential workhorse back.

Williams is a runner fueled by a lot of carries, and he is fueled by contact. He does a nice job wearing out defenses, and therefore, he naturally opens things up for a guy like Swift to come in and do his thing.

Successful coaches have a good understanding of their personnel, and they understand what their players can and cannot do. Meanwhile, unsuccessful coaches do not.

Having a fundamental understanding of who and what Swift is - - is paramount to his success.

Detroit's refusal to let Williams and Swift do what they do best is doing nothing but hurting the team, and it is leading to nothing but frustration.

Swift does have his positives and things he does well. However, pounding the ball inside is not one of them.

Swift excels in space, whether it is on a draw play as a runner or out in the open as a pass-catcher.

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Out Sunday

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 10 injury report released Friday.

NFL Writer Predicts Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

Could Jared Goff end up as a backup quarterback following the conclusion of the 2021 season?

LT Taylor Decker Trending Towards Playing against Steelers

Taylor Decker will likely make his season debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Detroit refuses to adapt, there is only so much Swift can do. However, he can do these three things to improve.

1.) Become less hesitant

Film does not lie.

After reviewing Detroit's most recent game against Philadelphia (when Williams was out with an injury), it became apparent Swift is way too hesitant in the trenches (the area of the field in-between the offensive tackles). He looks uncomfortable and unsure, and he is not showing the vision or the instincts needed to be successful.

Swift mostly just tried to use his offensive linemen as a shield, and ran into heavy traffic areas. He even was seen putting his hand on linemen, trying to hide behind them. Swift has got to hit the holes faster.

2.) Run with more authority

Everyone who ran the ball for the Eagles in Week 8 ran with more authority than Swift did for the Lions. It was glaringly apparent on film. Swift showed no real get-up. Even Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran with more authority. Swift did not hit the holes or run into the defenders hard.

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press, USA TODAY NETWORK

Last year for the Lions, running back Adrian Peterson put on a clinic on how to run with authority. Peterson looked like a bull running through a red cape. Watching Swift is just the opposite. Swift must find a way to run with more suddenness and decisiveness.

3.) Do SOMETHING to make defenders miss

Swift shows little-to-no creativity as an inside runner. Featured No. 1 backs tend to be able to make someone miss or at least maximize possible yardage on a carry. With Swift, it really is just "three yards and a cloud of dust."

Featured backs do a variety of things. They are elusive, or they give a strong stiff arm to thwart off defenders. And, some just are always falling forward, which gains even more yardage to increase their per-carry-average. In so many words, they do something.

Swift just takes the ball and slams into the closing hole and hopes for the best.

Yes, I am down on Swift as a featured back. But, I am not as down on him in this role, as I am with the coaching staff's decision to continue to try to make him be something he is not.