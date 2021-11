The New Orleans Pelicans (1-10) will seek to break their current seven-game losing streak tonight as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6). The young squad led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs last Sunday and will be looking for their fourth win of the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are hoping to just notch their second and they may be forced to play extremely shorthanded again.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO