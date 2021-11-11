CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog contracts Covid from its owner in first confirmed UK case

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBggS_0ctXlWSc00

The UK has confirmed its first case of a pet dog catching Covid-19 from its owner, the Chief Veterinary Officer has said.

The dog is now recovering at home following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge.

Christine Middlemiss said that the tests confirmed that the virus responsible for Covid-19 had been detected in the pooch, who was undergoing treatment for another unrelated condition.

While this is the first case of its kind in the UK, cases of owners spreading the virus to their pet cats or dogs have been documented previously.

In Italy, an eight-year-old cat was diagnosed with the Alpha variant of Covid-19 in March, while in Texas, researchers found the same variant in a cat and a dog from the same home in the state’s Brazos County.

Researchers said earlier this year that a “substantial proportion” of pet cats and dogs may catch Covid-19 from their owners, after testing swabs and blood samples from 154 cats and 156 dogs belonging to people who had tested positive for the virus.

The study found that six cats and seven dogs (4.2 per cent) had positive PCR tests, and 31 cats and 23 dogs (17.4 per cent) tested positive for antibodies. Overall, 20.4 per cent of pets tested showed antibodies for the virus.

According to guidance from APHA and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), other animals that can catch the virus that causes Covid-19 include big cats in captivity, ferrets, fruit bats, mink, non-human primates, pangolins, raccoon dogs, rodents, white-tailed deer, and pigs.

The Chief Veterinary Officer said there is no evidence to suggest that pets or other domestic animals are able to transmit coronavirus to people.

Middlemiss said: “It is very rare for dogs to be infected and they will usually only show mild clinical signs and recover within a few days.

“There is no clear evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update our guidance to pet owners should the situation change.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is advising people to wash their hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals, to avoid spreading Covid-19.

APHA and Defra’s guidance says people who are concerned about their pets because the pet has respiratory or digestive problems and a fever should contact their vet, who can decide if it needs to be tested for the virus.

Dr Katherine Russell, consultant medical epidemiologist at UKHSA, added: “Covid-19 is predominantly spread from person to person but in some situations the virus can spread from people to animals.”

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

'Farm of Horror': Farmer Sentenced for Cruelty of 200 Animals in UK's Biggest Animal Rescue Mission

A farmer has been imprisoned after Wildlife conservation authorities detected and retrieved over 200 animals from horrible surroundings in Geoffrey Bennett's property. The 68-year-old farmer abandoned two starving ponies experiencing parasitic illnesses and a sickly goat that fell in his cage. After officers seized Hurst Farm in Ripley, Surrey, in January 2019, a number of 22 sickly animals had to be executed by veterinarians due too much health problems.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Domestic Animals#Cats And Dogs#Covid#Uk#Apha
NPR

Health workers in China are killing pets while their owners are in quarantine

BEIJING — Local health workers in some Chinese cities are breaking into people's homes and killing their pets while the owners are in quarantine, prompting outrage online. In one case, a dog owner named Ms Fu witnessed through her home security camera as people clothed in hazmat suits entered her home and beat her pet corgi to death with iron rods while she was away in a quarantine facility. She tested negative for the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Bereaved families 'angry' after cases caught in hospital

Bereaved families who lost relatives to Covid after catching the virus in hospital have said they are "angry and annoyed". It follows BBC research which found frontline NHS staff in some Welsh hospitals were not regularly tested for Covid-19 until near the end of the second wave. Routine testing was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheHorse.com

Virginia Confirms Its First EIA Case in Several Years

Officials at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) have confirmed a Quarter Horse at a private farm in Carroll County with equine infectious anemia (EIA). This is the state’s first case of EIA in several years. The positive test results came after the horse was Coggins tested...
VIRGINIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Denver Zoo reports world's first confirmed COVID-19 cases in hyenas

Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 and are believed to be the first hyenas to contract the virus in the world, the zoo announced Friday. Ngozi, 22, and Kibo, 23, tested positive for the virus and their cases were confirmed by Colorado State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Lab, officials said.
PETS
Indy100

TV network created for dogs and their owners to launch in UK

A new television network created specifically for dogs and their owners is set to launch in the UK. DogTV will air scientifically tested programming which aims to alleviate symptoms from conditions in dogs such as separation anxiety, loneliness and stress. The service, which will also have shows designed to help...
PETS
BBC

Covid-19 in Scotland: Why are confirmed cases flatlining?

For the last month, Covid infection levels in Scotland have been doing something unusual. Since the beginning of October cases haven't going up or down significantly, but have just hovered around 2,500 a day. It's the first time this has happened, so what's going on?. Throughout Scotland's pandemic, the number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

New H5N1 case confirmed in Warwickshire, UK

Defra, the UK's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, reports that Avian influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in a small poultry unit near Alcester, Bidford, Warwickshire. An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared across Great Britain. The AIPZ is effective from 5pm on 3 November 2021. Further...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

Pet Insurers Confirm Cover As Dog Suffers Covid

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Following the news from the UK’s chief veterinary officer that a dog has tested positive for Covid-19, pet insurers have confirmed their policies cover the cost of vet treatment for animals afflicted by the virus.
PETS
countryliving.com

Dog tests positive for Covid after catching it from its owner

The first official case of a pet dog catching Covid-19 from its owner has been recorded in the UK. Following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency laboratory in Surrey last week, health officials said the pet was in a veterinary surgery for unrelated reasons when the dog's owner tested positive for the virus. Shortly after, the dog also developed symptoms, but is now recovering well at home.
PETS
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy