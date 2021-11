Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway listed three potential rematches for his next fight after picking up a win at UFC Vegas 42. Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision in an absolute war that headlined UFC Vegas 42. It was an amazing fight from both men as they went the distance and tried to finish each other the entire time. In the end, it was Holloway who defeated Rodriguez by 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 scorecards, and now that he has gotten by “La Pantera,” Holloway seems like he’s next in line for a big fight next time.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO