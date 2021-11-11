CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Join The Art Trust for a Friday Night Artists’ Reception and Thoughtfully Give This Holiday Season

 5 days ago

Images via The Art Trust.

The Art Trust was founded in June of 2006 and is a volunteer-based organization that supports and cultivates the exploration of a contemporary aesthetic for the benefit of artists and the community.

They hold several events a year, thanks to the support and generosity of their corporate sponsor, Meridian Bank.

Images via The Art Trust.

In 2020 through proceeds of art sales and in partnership with exhibiting artists, we awarded over $10,000 to art organizations, artist grants, and community organizations affected by COVID.

Involution DishImages via The Art Trust.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, they are holding an Artists’ Cocktail Reception, beginning at 5 pm.

This holiday season, practice the art of thoughtful giving with original art priced from $45 – $500.

They have something for everyone on your list: paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and more!

Exhibiting artists are Susan Bankert, Nilanjan Bhowmik, Jill Haas, Pam Lau, Roberta Little, Yannick Lowery, Farren Maillie, Victoria O’Neill, Saurabh Oza, Orlando Savarino-Loeb, Samara Weaver, and Gwendolyn Yoppolo.

Take FlightImages via The Art Trust.

Join the artists and those who love art this Friday at The Art Trust at Meridian Bank, located at 16 W. Market Street in West Chester.

And don't miss Bourbon & Bubbles on December 9, 2021, at 5 – 8:30 pm.

And don’t miss Bourbon & Bubbles on December 9, 2021, at 5 – 8:30 pm.

