Glen Burnie, MD

ATM thieves target SECU Credit Union in Glen Burnie

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Another day, another attempted ATM theft.

This time in Anne Arundel County.

On Thursday morning, police found a broken and severely damaged ATM abandoned in a parking lot off Chesapeake Center Court and Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie.

Our own Mark Roper reports it was ripped out of the ground at the SECU credit union, nearby.

SECU has reclaimed the machine, although it's unclear if any money was stolen.

The incident is the latest in a rash of recent ATM burglaries that's now spread through multiple jurisdictions.

MORE : Five attempted ATM thefts in six days leave business owners across Baltimore prayerful they aren’t next

It's also not the first time thieves have targeted a credit union.

On November 2, they hit up the SECU on LaSalle Road in Baltimore County and the MECU on Northern Parkway in Baltimore City.

Since then, there have been at least five other attempted thefts at stores.

It's unknown if this is the work of one group or many, but only one arrest has been made out of all the incidents combined.

