Russian producer Novatek's planned ammonia-hydrogen complex will allow it to replicate its success in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and get an early foothold on the blue ammonia and hydrogen markets, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that Novatek's new project is anticipated to generate 120 thousand tons per annum (kpta) of hydrogen and 2 million tons per annum (mpta) of ammonia, in addition to Novatek growing its liquefication capacity to 59 mpta in the next five years, which will be used to capitalize on expected global demand growth for low-carbon fuels.

