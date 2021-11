Last week, Lexus revealed two special builds based on its IS sedan at SEMA, but as cool as those two were, it's no secret that everybody would be far more interested in a new LFA supercar. When examples of the V10-powered phenomenon come up for sale, they command extraordinary prices because, even a decade on, it's still a spectacular machine. Unfortunately, rumors of a revival are constantly disproved, even though it seemed that Lexus was really working on a new version just a couple of years ago. Almost every year, we hear a rumor about the LFA coming back, and every time, we end up disappointed. But the latest rumor could be worth taking note of, as it adds a reveal date too.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO