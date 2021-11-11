CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Derrick "Doc" Pearson "Surrenders" on great new single

soultracks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerrick “Doc” Pearson, a producer, songwriter and musician who has made a name for himself beyond his home DC area. In fact, his composition “It's Been Too Long” is all over radio as the newest single from the...

www.soultracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextmosh.com

Converge release new single, “Coil”

Converge have uploaded their new single titled “Coil,” which you can check out below in official visualizer form. The song appears on their new collaborative album, ‘Bloodmoon: I,’ which features Chelsea Wolfe, Ben Chisholm and Stephen Brodsky, and is due out on November 19th on CD/Digital and on Vinyl June 24th.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Deca shares new single, "Sleepwalker"

Deca shares a new single titled, “Sleepwalker,” which kicks off the pre-order campaign for his instrumental album, Source Material, dropping Nov. 19. The track is a solemn, reflective piece that evokes summer vibes with its warm textures, slick xylophones, and an earworm flute melody taken from “Lonely Ballade” by Jim Lawless. Deca digs deep on this one and brings it out as he slowly fleshes out the beat in a simple progressive manner. The breakdown sections add a soothing aura to the track and break any form of monotony while the layered sample chops showcase his sound design skills.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Prison Shares New Single – “Reality”

Florida hardcore band Prison has shared a bold new single – “Reality” to streaming and YouTube. The track is a new direction for the band, but still keeping their killer style as well. Check it out!. We knew that releasing a song like this would rub some people the right...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Soultrackers
antiMUSIC

Scorpions Stream New Single 'Peacemaker'

Scorpions have released a brand-new single called "Peacemaker". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Rock Believer", which is set to hit stores on February 25, 2022. Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say, "The first thing that came to my mind was the hook line. 'Peacemaker, peacemaker /...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Ptolemea Released a New Single

The Name Ptolemea is inspired by the astronomer and astrologer Claudius Ptolemeus. He took part in the discussion of the "music of spheres" in which the distance of the planets in the universe was measured by musical intervals. Believing that the expansion of the universe is connected to the expansion of every living soul, Priscila Da Costa chose this name in a willingness to share the key steps of her musical and spiritual path which defines her identity as an artist.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Letting Up Despite Great Faults Drop Dreampop Single “Corners Pressed”

Austin outfit Letting Up Despite Great Faults is finally back making music after nearly a decade of silence. The four-piece is releasing an album next year, and to get the fans warmed up for their return, they just put out a brand new idyllic indie number. “Corners Pressed” came out on Indie88 over the weekend, and it’s a sublime and bittersweet tune.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Claud Posts New Single Tommy

Claude has released a new single, Tommy. The dreamy and emotive track marks the first new music since their debut album, 'Super Monster', which was released back in February through Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records — Claud was the first artist to be signed to the label. Having just...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Makthaverskan Share New Single “Lova”

Swedish post-punk band Makthaverskan have shared a new single, “Lova.” It is the final single to be released from their forthcoming fourth studio album För Allting, which will be out this Friday (Nov. 12) via Run For Cover. Listen below. Upon announcing the new album in September, the band shared...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

M.I.A. shares new single “Babylon”

M.I.A. has shared a new song, "Babylon." Fueled by a drum and bass-style breakbeat and a sample of Boney M's 1978 hit "Rivers of Babylon," it's a pretty infectious track. You can watch the video for "Babylon" over at Ohmni.com and listen to a clip of it below. The song...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Allen Stone and Alessia Cara sing about the "Bed I Made"

(November 12, 2021) With his snazzy 21st century hippie looks and his knack for Stevie Wonder belting, blue-eyed soul brother Allen Stone has managed to croon his way into the depths of our hearts. And yes, the “wokeness” found in songs like “Unaware” and “Perfect World” along with the gritty funk-pop of 2018’s “Brown Eyed Lover” helped with that level of appraisal.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Choice Cut: BluDazz and Michael J. Calhoun get us to "Chillax"

Over the last few years, SoulTrackers have gotten to know the name Michael J. Calhoun, and they’ve responded. The Grammy Award winning Cleveland native is a world class guitarist founding member of Kinsman Dazz (later The Dazz Band) and continued with The Dazz Band through their hottest years, leaving to start both his solo career and to work with other acts.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Tony Hightower swings an Earth Wind & Fire classic

(November 13, 2021) Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Can’t Hide Love” is one of those songs that entered into the R&B canon well before singer Lucky Daye collaborated with The Elements of the Universe to reimagined it as the current hit “You Want My Love.” There is something about the laid-back funky swing of the bass line laid down by Verdine White and Maurice White’s vocal that attracts talented artists the way bees flock to honey.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Another Groove: Cleo Sol Weaves Her Own Tapestry

November 15, 2021 — Welcome to Another Groove, our series dedicated to new music that is neither pure soul nor R&B but which has elements of those genres and may please your ears. This week we feature the track “Don’t Let Me Fall” by Cleo Sol. Sol is a UK-based...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Great Big Sea Co-Founder Séan McCann Sings of a “Shantyman’s Life” in New Single & Album

With Appearances from Hawksley Workman, Gordie (Big Sugar) Johnson, Jeremy Fisher & J.P. Cormier, Shantyman is Available Now. What does it mean to be a “Shantyman”? Much less know what he may do with his time? His life? Leave it to Canadian Celtic folk-rocker Séan McCann to spin the yarn that’ll provide all the answers in this, his new single — available now!
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Gene Hoskins can "Make It With Jesus" on powerful single

(November 13, 2021) Call him a psychotherapist and call him a messenger for God. As his career was taking off in 2019 with a #7 Billboard Gospel Music charted debut EP Undefeated, Gene Hoskins was conducting business with his own company in North Carolina - listening to people’s life concerns.
RELIGION
soultracks.com

First Listen: Son of Pearl funks it up on "Your Love Is Overdue"

(November 16, 2021) Tedi “Son of Pearl” Robinson is an artist who can speak nearly every dialect of funk that is out there. And on his new track, “Your Love is Overdue,” he proves to be fluent in the kind sleek, pounding and synthesized funk language that we were speaking in the 1980s.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Skooly Drops New Single "Cracc"

Skooly is often overlooked for his influence on the game but every release makes the impact that much more clearer. Despite a pandemic, 2020 was an incredibly active year for the Atlanta rapper. He released Nobody Likes Me, as well as a live edition, and then unleashed, That Boy With The Bars. No follow-up project has been released yet but it seems like he's preparing to give fans a body of work before 2021 comes to an end.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Placebo 'Surrounded By Spies' With New Single

Placebo have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Surrounded By Spies", which comes from the band's forthcoming 8th studio album. The new record will be called "Never Let Me Go" and it is set to be released on March 25, 2022. It is the long-awaited follow up to their 2013 album "Loud Like Love".
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Little Mix Announce New Single ‘No’

Little Mix is reading new music. For, they have just announced the release of their latest single. Taking to social media, they trumpeted the news along with sharing the ‘No’s cover art. In their post, they shared that it will be arriving in two days (November 12). ‘No’ is set...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy