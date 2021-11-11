Derrick "Doc" Pearson "Surrenders" on great new single

Deca shares a new single titled, “Sleepwalker,” which kicks off the pre-order campaign for his instrumental album, Source Material, dropping Nov. 19. The track is a solemn, reflective piece that evokes summer vibes with its warm textures, slick xylophones, and an earworm flute melody taken from “Lonely Ballade” by Jim Lawless. Deca digs deep on this one and brings it out as he slowly fleshes out the beat in a simple progressive manner. The breakdown sections add a soothing aura to the track and break any form of monotony while the layered sample chops showcase his sound design skills.
Comments / 0