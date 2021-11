Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (11/7/21) The Bills played one of their worst halves of football of the season on Sunday, and they still escaped with a win and a cover against the Dolphins. The Jaguars, meanwhile, seemingly forgot to bring their team on the plane to Seattle as they let Geno Smith throw all over their defense and had no chance from the start of that game. Can Trevor Lawrence help the Jaguars bounce back against an elite Buffalo defense? Or will the Bills get another win on their record as one of the juggernauts in the AFC?

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO