A 355-hp turbo-six, adaptive air suspension, and torque-vectoring AWD are on the menu in Acura's new flagship SUV. As the highly complex and ubiquitous machines that they are, cars do reflect a lot about a place—the strength of its industry, the wants and needs of its population, and the values it really holds. Consider all that and it makes sense that Japan, home of one of the world's most advanced auto sectors, 125 million people and not a lot of space, doesn't really do big performance SUVs. That changes, at least a little, with the 2022 Acura MDX Type S.

