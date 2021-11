CAVE CITY, Ky. – One woman has been working hard for two years to honor a piece of history in Cave City, and soon people will be able to see her work in all its glory. The Ace Theater in Cave City was the heart and soul of the town from the 1930s to 1950s. Cave City native Leticia Cline bought the building and restored it completely from the awning to the roof, to the floor braces and windows and especially the four layers of flooring.

