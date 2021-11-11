CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio man arrested on multiple rape charges in Greenup County, Kentucky

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJVSx_0ctXhyq000

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—On Wednesday, US Marshals contacted the Greenup County Sheriff with information on a subject who had a warrant out of Adams County, Ohio for multiple charges of rape.

The Greenup County Sheriff said the subject was believed to be living in rural Greenup County, and after several hours of investigation by the two agencies (US Marshals and the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department), he was found hiding in a thick, brushy area outside of a residence on Enterprise Road.

58-year-old Robert Nolan, of Stout, Ohio, was arrested on multiple charges of rape and is being lodged at the Greenup County Detention Center.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Greenup County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
County
Greenup County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Rome, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More details on Hurricane High School lockdown

UPDATE (11:47 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16): According to a Facebook post from Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Putnam County Dispatch received a call at 8:15 on Tuesday indicating that someone was hiding upstairs at Hurricane High School with a gun. Authorities were immediately sent to the school, and the building was cleared. Units on scene […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Kentucky food pantry destroyed by arson fire

LANCASTER, KY (AP) — Officials say a central Kentucky food pantry that helps feed hundreds of people each month has been destroyed by an arson fire. Gregory Cash helps run the Garrard County Food Pantry that burned down Sunday. Among the items destroyed were 200 Thanksgiving turkeys that were brought in a day earlier. He […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Remembering Charleston teen Da’Nija Miller

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s been three months since Ronda Miller’s granddaughter, Da’Nija Miller, was shot to death near Capital High School. Ronda says Da’Nija had a huge heart and her life was just beginning. “We’re going to keep her alive. She will be remembered. She will be,” said Miller. Ronda Miller says 14-year-old Da’Nija […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Us Marshals#Detention Center#Weather#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 16. Three new deaths were reported; a 73-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 45-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 78-year-old male who was vaccinated. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

KENOSHA, WI (AP) – The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict over whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property. The case went to the anonymous jury after […]
KENOSHA, WI
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 40 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 600 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 40 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,676 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Huntington police investigating fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police say a man was shot and killed on Washington Avenue on November 13. Huntington Police patrol officers say they were flagged down at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Nov. 13 by a neighborhood resident on the 800 block of Washington Ave. Police say the individual told them someone was shot […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 5,600+ new cases, nearly 460 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Tuesday.  As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, ODH reports a total of 1,614,054 (+5,639) cases, leading to 82,907 (+459) hospitalizations and 10,447 (+53) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,615,033 people — or 56.59% of the state’s population — have at […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 7 new cases for Monday, Nov. 15 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,852 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 373 are currently active. No more deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy