(November 8, 2021) If life is a buffet, then what we choose to sample can be a matter of when we're able to indulge: one day, there's enough time for roast beef and red wine, on another day just enough for toast and a smoothie. We are in the midst of cuffing season right now, and while some are searching for a meaningful, long-term connection, others just want what's tasty and satisfying...the relationship equivalent of a corny dog. That's what WAYI describes in her intriguing slow burn single, "Chill."

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO