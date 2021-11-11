CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

More catalogs, TV and celebrity pitches: Retailers rethink holiday ads amid digital marketing upheaval

By Lauren Thomas, @laurenthomas
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year and especially over the holiday season, social media platforms like Facebook were highly effective in reaching consumers stuck at home and aimlessly scrolling through their smartphones. But this year, between Apple's privacy changes and the ongoing controversy over Facebook's practices, more and more consumers are steering clear...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

‘December to Forget’: Automakers, retailers cut TV ads amid supply chain woes

DETROIT (Reuters) – For years, luxury vehicle brands have promoted holiday season sales with slogans like Lexus’s “A December to remember.”. But automakers and dealers are on track to spend less on advertising this holiday season, industry executives and analysts said, leaving behind the generous lease deals and discounts of seasons past. A year of supply chain and production disruptions have left auto dealerships with roughly one-third of the normal inventory levels, giving sellers little reason to shell out for splashy holiday ads.
RETAIL
Advertising Age

How big retail chains are using social marketing this holiday

Here’s some Christmas cheer: this year’s holiday sales are expected to set records, with the National Retail Federation predicting an 8.5% to 10.5% rise to as much as $859 billion this November and December, surpassing last year's 8.2% gain. To capture a share of that pie big retailers like Macy's...
RETAIL
CNET

As the holidays arrive, retailers are forcing more PS5 restocks behind paywalls

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The first anniversary of the PlayStation 5 arrives on Nov. 12. While the PS5 has sold more than 13 million units worldwide in that time, the one thing that hasn't changed is how difficult it is to buy one. A couple times a week, one retailer or another creates a brief window where a lucky few can score a console, and when that limited supply evaporates it's a waiting game for the next restock.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Digital Marketing#Celebrity Endorsements#Social Media Platforms#Whatsapp#Tiktok
The Free Press

Retailers challenged but optimistic for holiday shopping

MANKATO — As the holiday shopping season kicks off this month, stores aren’t facing forced closures, social distancing requirements or a government-ordered mask policy. Yet the year is anything but normal. Despite fewer restrictions, many, including half of the top major chain stores, are continuing to offer curbside service after...
MANKATO, MN
finance-commerce.com

Retailers scramble for workers ahead of holidays

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Macy’s is offering referral bonuses of up to $500 for each friend or family member that employees recruit to join the company. Walmart is paying as much as $17 an hour to start and has begun offering free college tuition to its workers. And some Amazon warehouse jobs now command signing bonuses of up to $3,000.
RETAIL
smallbiztrends.com

12 Local Marketing Tactics to Attract More Customers This Holiday Season

Competition between businesses gets fierce during the holiday season. This means your marketing game needs to be on point if you want to steal the spotlight from your competitors and attract more customers during this busy time of year — especially if you’re a small- and medium-sized business operating on a limited budget.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

Retailers are facing more cyberattacks ahead of holiday shopping

Cybercriminals are out for blood as the holiday season approaches in the midst of an unprecedented global supply chain crisis. The stark warning comes as a part of a new report from cybersecurity experts Imperva, which states that for some businesses, the disruptions may cause delayed shipments and ultimately - empty shelves - which could force some firms to shut up shop altogether.
RETAIL
Houston Chronicle

'My poor staff': Retailers stare down holiday onslaught amid labor shortages

A flurry of shoppers pelted the staff of upscale department store Kuhl-Linscomb with questions and requests on a recent October afternoon. “Excuse me!” customers called out, asking if a chair was in stock, certain brands of perfume were available, or where they could find holiday garland. Employees smiled and obliged,...
HOUSTON, TX
Norwalk Hour

Sell more on Good End and Christmas with WhatsApp catalogs

Among the novelties of the initiative is the use of catalog 'collections', a recently announced tool that is available through WhatsApp Business, the version of WhatsApp for small businesses. “This tool will help companies organize their catalog of products and services by categories. Previously, customers who bought through WhatsApp Business...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheddar News

Salesforce Expects Holiday Shoppers to Pay 20 Percent More, Digital Sales to Boom

Rob Garf, VP of industry strategy and insights at Salesforce, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the rising cost of goods this holiday season noting shoppers will be paying 20 percent more than the previous year. He explained that while consumers will be willing to spend more on gifts, they will likely purchase fewer items and visit fewer stores. Garf also said he expects the pandemic norm of online shopping to continue its growth during the holidays.
ECONOMY
BlogHer

Here are the Trending Hashtags on TikTok Right Now

With less than two months left in 2021 (!), the tail end of Q4 is when a lot of creators start pumping out their end-of-year content. We’re talking “best of” lists, holiday shopping guides, and new year must-haves. Social media content plays an important role, too, so when TikTok unveils its most current trending hashtags, we’re paying extra attention. Right now, the most popular hashtags on the most popular social network are evergreen topics that virtually any entrepreneur can take advantage of. For example, you can show off your cleaning hacks with #CleaningTikTok, whether you’re a side hustler working from home or a small business owner with a storefront to keep tidy. If you want to demystify your daily schedule for curious supporters, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the #DayInMyLife hashtag. There’s also the #ShopWithMe hashtag for anyone who wants to share their latest beauty haul or grocery store trip. Check out all of the top trending hashtags for November below: #CompetitiveGaming #SundayRoutine #Manifestation #StyleInspo #DayInMyLife #VeteransDay #ShopWithMe #Receta #CleaningTikTok #NativeOwnedBusiness Join the BlogHer Creators Facebook Group to connect with other content creators and entrepreneurs in our community.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BlogHer

5 Ways to Increase Holiday Sales for Your Blog Before Year’s End

Is it just me or is everyone getting a headstart on holiday decorating? If statistics are any indication, the answer is a resounding yes. Pinterest recently shared that holiday content was already trending, a search behavior that normally picks up in August and September. Additionally, other platforms like TikTok are also sharing Q4 resources for creators. Now that we’re a hop, skip and jump away from 2022, you probably want to know how to increase holiday sales and end this year on a high note. Here are five things you can do right now. Recommend products that resonate with your audience. Weaving...
GOOGLE
investing.com

French retailer Carrefour steps up digital push

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket group Carrefour (PA:CARR) on Tuesday pledged to spend 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) between 2022 and 2026 to step up digital commerce expansion, a key pillar of the new strategy plan its boss Alexandre Bompard is working on. Europe's largest food retailer said this would...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy