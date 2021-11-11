More catalogs, TV and celebrity pitches: Retailers rethink holiday ads amid digital marketing upheaval

With less than two months left in 2021 (!), the tail end of Q4 is when a lot of creators start pumping out their end-of-year content. We’re talking “best of” lists, holiday shopping guides, and new year must-haves. Social media content plays an important role, too, so when TikTok unveils its most current trending hashtags, we’re paying extra attention. Right now, the most popular hashtags on the most popular social network are evergreen topics that virtually any entrepreneur can take advantage of. For example, you can show off your cleaning hacks with #CleaningTikTok, whether you’re a side hustler working from home or a small business owner with a storefront to keep tidy. If you want to demystify your daily schedule for curious supporters, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the #DayInMyLife hashtag. There’s also the #ShopWithMe hashtag for anyone who wants to share their latest beauty haul or grocery store trip. Check out all of the top trending hashtags for November below: #CompetitiveGaming #SundayRoutine #Manifestation #StyleInspo #DayInMyLife #VeteransDay #ShopWithMe #Receta #CleaningTikTok #NativeOwnedBusiness Join the BlogHer Creators Facebook Group to connect with other content creators and entrepreneurs in our community.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO