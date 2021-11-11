Study of cardiac imaging tests new CT-based procedure

Lee Adler, Karel Kovnat and Kate Bifulco with the Cyclotron at Adler Imaging (Submitted Image) JENKINTOWN, PA — Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging and KDK Scientific announced the recent expansion of their existing Cardiac PET/CT imaging services, with the installation of a dedicated superconducting cyclotron for the manufacture and production of N-13 ammonia, the optimal imaging agent for Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Quantitative Myocardial Blood Flow and Myocardial Flow Reserve. Now, thanks to advances in miniaturization and technology, cyclotrons can be installed on site, enabling use of short-lived imaging agents that cannot be shipped even short distances. Adler Imaging is able to offer increased speed and access for cardiac PET/CT scanning on demand. Adler Imaging is one of only five sites nationwide to offer this latest advancement in outpatient cardiac imaging to patients and their doctors in their convenient outpatient office in Jenkintown.

JENKINTOWN, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO