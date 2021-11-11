CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Ebola vaccine to begin human trials

By University of Oxford
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Oxford have begun recruiting for a Phase I trial to test an Ebola vaccine in human volunteers—with the first vaccinations having already taken place. The study will assess the immune response and safety of the new vaccine against the Zaire and Sudan species of Ebola. A...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New anti-diabetic treatment approved for human trials

A new anti-diabetic compound derived from a garden flower has been approved by Health Canada for Phase 1 human trials. GlycoNet researcher Stephen Withers anticipates that the compound could be used to develop a treatment with fewer side effects than other options currently available to those with Type 2 diabetes.
HEALTH
Design Taxi

COVID T-Cell Skin Patch Vaccine With Prolonged Immunity To Begin Clinical Trials

Emergex, a medical company based in Oxfordshire, has just been given the go-ahead to begin clinical trials for a skin patch vaccine against COVID-19, which uses T-Cells to kill cells infected with the virus. This second-generation solution could provide individuals with longer-lasting immunity as compared to the current options available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

Brigham and Women's to Begin Clinical Trial for Nasal Alzheimer's Vaccine

Brigham and Women’s Hospital is launching the first human clinical trial for a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease. The vaccine is intended to prevent and slow the progression of the disease. The hospital will begin testing for its safety and efficacy in what is considered a “remarkable milestone," according to lead researcher Dr. Howard Weiner, co-director of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at the Brigham.
HEALTH
Democrat-Herald

Nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease tested in first human trial

Brigham And Women’s Hospital in Boston is launching a clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of a nasal vaccine intended to prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The tests, which are the first human trial for the intranasal vaccine, represent the culmination of nearly 20 years...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebola Virus Disease#Ebola Vaccine#Vaccinations#The University Of Oxford
MedicalXpress

Africa CDC and CDDEP release African Antibiotic Treatment Guidelines for Common Bacterial Infections and Syndromes

An interdisciplinary panel of infectious disease clinicians and public health experts led by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released a first edition of the African Antibiotic Treatment Guidelines for Common Bacterial Infections and Syndromes. Africa...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Antihypertensive drugs are effective in hereditary cerebral small vessel disease

Our brains have small arteries that perform a unique function. Aging and high blood pressure can damage these arteries, leading to gait disturbances and dementia. This disease is known as cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD). It is also known to be highly associated with Alzheimer's disease. CSVD is highly prevalent in the elderly, even with the widespread use of antihypertensive drugs. Therefore, in an aging society, there is an urgent need to elucidate the molecular pathogenesis of age-related CSVD and develop therapeutic methods.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Do you need a COVID-19 booster shot?

If you got the COVID-19 shots back in early spring, your antibodies are likely waning. But it's not something you need to be worried about, according to a new study from the University of Georgia. "Overall, antibody levels are decreasing, but their ability to protect against infection isn't," said Ted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

11 Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer You Should Know, Doctors Say

The pancreas is an essential gland in the digestive system. It makes juices called enzymes, breaking down sugars and fats, allowing hormones to form and travel throughout the bloodstream. Dr. Brian Leyland-Jones, an oncologist, Chief Medical Officer, and board member for the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), calls the pancreas "basically one of the 'cleaner uppers' for the gastrointestinal system." Over 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and nearly 50,000 will die from complications of the disease this year alone. About 90% of cases happen to those over age 55.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy