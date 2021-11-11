ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneak peek: The Ring: The Murder of Patrick De La Cerda

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn undelivered engagement ring leads to murder....

www.cbsnews.com

CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Exclusive: Family Members Of Ja’nya Murphy And 1-Year-Old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs Speak About Murphy’s Relationship With Accused Killer, Ahmeel Fowler

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Ja’nya Murphy. The 21-year-old was found strangled in her Wheeling apartment. Two days later, a construction crew found her 1-year-old daughter’s body, in a Hammond retention pond. On Wednesday, Ja’nya’s grandmother and cousin spoke only to CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and provide new details about Ja’nya’s relationship with her accused killer. They both said, in February Murphy had broken up with Ahmeel Fowler, the man accused of killing her. They say Murphy broke up with Fowler in February, but then started seeing him again. Her family believes she was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Sneak peek: The Diary of Martha Moxley

A 15-year-old girl beaten to death with a golf club in a wealthy Connecticut neighborhood. Does her diary hold clues to the killer? 48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, November 6 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 8 sneak peek: Can Evvie, Xander recover?

Tomorrow night’s Survivor 41 episode 8 is going to be a pivotal one for multiple players in the game, especially the former Yase tribe. So where do things stand entering this episode? It’s clear that Xander, Evvie, and Tiffany are all on the bottom after the merge. They were able to work some magic to get Sydney out of the game before them, but it doesn’t change much in the long-term. As a matter of fact, the three collaborating the way that they did at Tribal may make them all even more of a perceived threat, as it showed just how close that they are to each other.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Scary Accident' Leaves Soap Opera Actress' Son Hospitalized

Hollyoaks alum Scarlett Bowman's 2-year-son is recovering after he was rushed to the hospital following a "very scary accident" at home. The actress opened up about the scary incident in a Monday Instagram post alongside a photo of little Rafael with a bandaged face, revealing that the toddler fell into a glass coffee table at their home, resulting in a gruesome injury to his face. Thankfully, the little one will make a full recovery.
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

William Lucking Dies: ‘Sons of Anarchy’s Piney & Veteran Character Actor Was 80

William Lucking, who played Piney Winston in FX’s Sons of Anarchy and had 100-plus other film and TV credits during a nearly half-century career, has died, his agent confirmed to Deadline. He was 80. Lucking died October 18 at his home in Las Vegas. No cause of death has been revealed. An obituary shared by his wife Sigrid Lucking reads, “Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry.” Lucking was...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Tom Cruise's Puffy Face Mysteriously Gone, Actor Looks Like Normal Self One Month After Rumored Plastic Surgery Nightmare

Tom Cruise is back to normal, one month after he sparked plastic surgery rumors by stepping out with a larger, more round, and puffy face. The 59-year-old actor's swollen and unrecognizable face now appears to be mysteriously gone. Cruise was recently spotted filming scenes in Duxford, England, for the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and his transformation back to his regular self was hard to ignore.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Christy Giles death: Model dies after being dumped outside Los Angeles hospital

A model’s body was found dumped on a sidewalk outside a Los Angeles hospital and her family say they believe foul play was involved in her death.Christy Giles, 24, died of a suspected drug overdose following a night out with friends in the city, which left another woman hospitalised in critical condition.Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, says video footage shows her being left outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, California, by a group of men who hid their identities with bandanas and drove off in a car without license plates.Mr Cilliers was away in San Francisco last weekend and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
