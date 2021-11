The IRS on Nov. 10 announced that it adjusted federal income tax brackets for the 2022 tax year, meaning the changes will impact tax returns filed in 2023. With inflation currently being the highest it’s been since 1990, the changes made headlines and garnered interest across the country. Google Trends data shows searches for “2022 income tax brackets” spiked after the IRS made the announcement. But is this something the IRS does every year?

