CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Report: Deion Sanders interviewed for TCU football job and was 'impressive'

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

TCU football is looking for a coach, and it is looking at Jackson State's Deion Sanders as a candidate, according to the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram , which wrote that Sanders is "squarely in the mix" for the job.

Gary Patterson, who was the winningest coach in TCU history, resigned from his post Oct. 31, ending a more than 20-year run . Sanders is a reported candidate along with SMU's Sonny Dykes, Louisiana's Billy Napier, Iowa State's Matt Campbell, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

According to the Star-Telegram, Sanders interviewed for the job Monday. A Jackson State spokesperson has declined to comment.

COACH PRIME TO TCU?: Why Deion Sanders taking TCU football job would make sense, and why it wouldn't

DEION OUT OF HOSPITAL: Jackson State's Deion Sanders out of hospital, recovering from foot surgery complications

"I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this point," an unnamed source close to the selection committee told the Star-Telegram, "but he is in the mix. He was impressive."

Sanders is familiar with the Dallas-Fort Worth area, having played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1995-1999. He won a Super Bowl and made four of his eight Pro Bowls with the Cowboys. He later began his coaching career at a school he started, Prime Prep, which was also in the area. His last stop before Jackson State was Trinity Christian in nearby Cedar Hill, Texas, where he was offensive coordinator.

The report comes as Sanders recovers from foot surgery that forced him to miss Jackson State's past three games.

Interim coach Gary Harrell said Monday that Sanders is planning to return either this weekend or "at least" by next week when the Tigers play Alcorn State.

Sanders is under contract with JSU through Dec. 1 2024, making $300,000 annually. If he terminates the contract he will owe Jackson State 50% of the remaining value of his contract.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Report: Deion Sanders interviewed for TCU football job and was 'impressive'

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Gary Harrell
Person
Gary Patterson
theScore

TCU's Evans tweets 'we want Deion Sanders' amid coaching search

TCU players have decided who they want as their new head coach. Star running back Zach Evans tweeted "We want Deion Sanders" on Friday, fueling speculation linking the Jackson State head coach to TCU, which began looking for a new sideline boss after firing Gary Patterson in October. Several TCU...
NFL
247Sports

Deion Sanders name mentioned as a candidate for TCU HC vacancy

A very interesting name has been added to the list of candidate TCU is expected to talk to about their vacant head coaching position. That name is an all too familiar one for pro and college fans alike; Deion Sanders. The Fort Worth-Star Telegram's Drew Davison reported that Sanders is a coach that could be reached out to.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu Football#American Football#Tcu#Jackson State#Smu#Iowa State#Clemson#The Star Telegram#Cowboys#Trinity Christian#Tigers
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Targets Deion Sanders, Mike Norvell in Coaching Search: Report

The TCU Horned Frogs are looking for their next head coach and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders is on their list. Also of note, representatives for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have reportedly reached out to TCU’s hiring committee in an effort to gauge their interest. The report, filed by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Latest Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to land one of the biggest openings in college football this year. According to a report, Sanders has interviewed for the TCU gig. The Horned Frogs parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson earlier this month and are in need of a new head coach.
NFL
The Spun

TCU Star RB Sends Clear Message Amid Deion Sanders Rumors

TCU star running back Zach Evans wants Deion Sanders to be his next head coach. The Horned Frogs parted ways with Gary Patterson earlier this season in a fairly surprising move. Now, they’re on the search for a new head coach. Believe it or not, Sanders is in consideration for...
NFL
New York Post

Deion Sanders looks like a viable candidate for vacant TCU job

It is starting to feel like a matter of when, not if, “Prime Time” will have the opportunity to head to the Power Five. Deion Sanders, NFL Hall of Famer and current head football coach at Jackson State University, is a candidate for the vacant TCU job, according to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

300K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy