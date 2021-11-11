CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
70-degree weather and gusty winds fueling evening rain Thursday

By Trent Magill
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
Thursday's near 70-degree heat and winds gusting over 30 mph are fueling this evening's shot at rain. Plan on a few downpours mixed in with the widespread showers.

Some may even get some localized flooding thanks to piles of leaves slowing the runoff. Hold on to your hat Thursday with wind gusts as strong as 30-35 mph by the afternoon. The best shot at rain will be from 6 p.m. Thursday evening to about 2 a.m. Friday.

After today, our focus is on the weekend's snow chances. Plan on rain again late Friday followed by our first widespread shot at snow. It is still a bit early to pinpoint snow totals though.

A few additional showers may develop Friday as much cooler air pours in. This weekend is still looking interesting with a lake effect rain/snow mix still possible for Saturday following by a chance for some light snow Sunday.

At this point, accumulation looks like it will be minor but we are fine-tuning the forecast as new model data comes in and we'll let you know the latest.

One thing is for sure, it still looks like you will need to pull out the winter weather gear this weekend.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

