Alabama State

James Spann: Rain arrives in Alabama later today, colder air for the weekend

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Spann forecasts rain for Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is dry early this morning, but we note a band of rain and a few thunderstorms across the mid-South, over west Tennessee down into the Mississippi Delta region. This rain is along a cold...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Alabama NewsCenter

The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Georgia slight favorite over Tide if they meet in Atlanta, Auburn’s big loss against Mississippi State

How much better is Georgia than Alabama? The early line from Las Vegas suggests not as much as you may think. The Next Round crew looks at that and Auburn’s loss at Mississippi State and what it means for the Tigers to lose quarterback Bo Nix in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama gets colder tonight; Freeze Watch for Sunday morning

SEVERE CLEAR: Dense fog this morning has given way to blue sky and sunshine this afternoon across Alabama with temperatures in the 60s, right at seasonal levels for mid-November in Alabama. A dry cold front will pass through the state tonight, and colder air rolls in after midnight. The sky will stay clear, and temperatures drop into the mid 30s early Saturday. Colder spots north of Birmingham could see a light freeze.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Jalan Pedonesi of Montgomery

“I’ve recently taken up an interest in acting. I’ve always seen movies and had a little bit of passion for them. I figured I’m in college so why not explore that, and I’ve enjoyed it very much. This is my first time acting in like 15 years when I was in a play in first grade. I was petrified about going up in front of audiences. It was like my No. 1 fear, but now it doesn’t seem to exist for me anymore. I’ve come to realize that it’s not about standing in front of the audience. It’s about the character that they see; it’s not about you as a person.” – Jalan Pedonesi of Montgomery.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby

In April 2021, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team celebrated as Curtis Means was discharged after 275 days in the hospital. Six months later, Curtis and his team held another celebration as he was officially named by Guinness World Records the world’s most premature infant to survive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Person
James Spann
#South Alabama#North Alabama#Extreme Weather#Vimeo
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Michael Nelson of Gadsden

“After I got out, I had a bad motorcycle wreck. When I finally came to out of the coma, they said I’d never walk again or use the right side of my body. I remember sitting in my chair and not being able to do anything. I said, ‘I can’t live like this. I’m either going to sit here and die or figure it out.’ I eventually started pushing my body and figuring out how to do things. I had to figure out how to do things with my left hand because I was right-handed. The year after I had that wreck, there’s a Barbarian Challenge they have up here at the (Noccalula) falls. I was bound and determined to do that. Not to win it or anything, just to see if I could do it. I’ve been doing it every year since then. I had to figure out how to climb ropes with one arm and run. It’s an amazing feeling because I went from not being able to walk again – I was in wheelchairs and had to have people push me around – to running a 7-mile obstacle course race. They said I would never do this and here I am. I didn’t lay down and quit. I remember that day when I made that decision. I have to improvise, adapt and overcome every situation I come across. It takes me a little bit longer to do some things, but, eventually, I figure out how to do it.” – Michael Nelson of Gadsden.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Dry weather for Alabama through midweek

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties until 9 a.m. After the fog mixes out, skies will be mostly clear today. Temperatures will remain rather cool, reaching only the lower to mid-60s. Don’t...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

This program to restore Alabama’s coastal environment and economy is expanding

A $7 million restoration project spawned in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill is expanding. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the RESTORE Council (Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revised Economies of the Gulf Coast States) has announced they will spend an additional $11.9 million to continue the work of the GulfCorps program through 2025. The program, created in 2017 originally as a four-year joint project of The Nature Conservancy and NOAA, aims to restore the natural features and habitats on critical conservation lands in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-Minute Drill: Alabama survives LSU, Auburn takes loss at College Station

The Alabama Crimson Tide had trouble moving the ball against LSU but managed to escape with a win. Auburn was not as fortunate against Texas A&M. Both teams have challenges as the showdown in the Iron Bowl approaches. That and more is part of the look at college football with The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-Minute Drill.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Power Moves: Don Killingsworth went from student to president at Jacksonville State University

When Don Killingsworth arrived on Jacksonville State University’s (JSU) campus as a freshman in 1994, the idea of being Student Government Association president seemed far-fetched, let alone being a future president of the university. Yet, Killingsworth accomplished both, as well as meeting his future wife, Kristi, raising his family and moving the university to a progressive place.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
468K+
Views
