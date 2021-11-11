CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

In-Depth: Will we need a COVID booster shot every year?

By Jared Aarons
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a45QT_0ctXh1Hk00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As millions of people get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, many wonder if this will become a yearly necessity. But experts agree that the question does not have a simple answer.

"We know that COVID-19 is around to stay for a while," says Suzanne Shea, the VP of System Pharmacy at Sharp Healthcare. "And there is definitely some sense based on the research that we're seeing now that it would become on some routine basis. We just don't know what that is yet."

Some experts have tried to answer, but few have found a consensus.

In August, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CBS News that she does not think a yearly COVID booster will be needed.

"It does look like after this third dose, you get a really robust response," she said in the interview. "This virus has been humbling, so I don't want to say never, but we are not necessarily anticipating that you will need this annually."

But the CEO of Pfizer disagrees. That same month, CEO Albert Bourla told Business Insider that "the most likely scenario is we will be needing annual re-vaccination, as we do with the flu vaccine."

Shea says these disagreements are expected because doctors can only take what she calls "educated guesses" based on the limited data we've seen so far.

But she reminds everyone who asks that we still have a lot to learn.

"In very healthy people, the immunity could last much longer than somebody who is less healthy," Shea says. "That's still yet to be determined."

Meanwhile, researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology are trying to find specific answers about boosters and protection against COVID.

In addition to an ongoing study about COVID-19 immunity, they've started two new studies. One looks at how much booster shots increase immune responses in both antibodies and T-cells. The other study will examine whether or not breakthrough COVID-19 infections boost immunity and serve as a substitute for a booster shot.

RELATED: La Jolla institute takes comprehensive look at COVID-19 vaccine immunity

Dr. Alessandro Sette is leading some of the research. He told ABC 10News that the answers are complicated because no one has identified a threshold for antibody or cell levels that equates to protection.

Dr. Sette also says that level depends on if we want the vaccine to give immunity from infection or just protection against severe disease.

"There could be that there is a level of immunity that is perfectly sufficient to prevent the severe disease, but it may not be sufficient to prevent an infection," Dr. Sette says.

Booster shots have been part of medicine for decades. Some people get a flu shot every year. The tetanus vaccine requires a booster shot every ten years. For other diseases, like hepatitis, a three-shot regimen is enough to confer life-long protection.

But those vaccines have been studied for years. The COVID-19 shot has only been around for a couple of years, and booster shots started within the last two months.

Dr. Sette thinks we'll need another 6-8 months of data before getting any real answers on how long protection lasts after a booster shot.

Still, he thinks the studies that have been underway on the initial doses of vaccines could offer hope that continued boosters may not be necessary.

"From what we've seen, the vaccination does induce memory responses," Dr. Sette says. "Memory responses can stick around for years. So I think there is reason to be moderately optimistic here."

Age is another factor in booster durability. COVID has a more severe impact on the elderly and immunocompromised, so some doctors think people in those categories may need additional boosters. Conversely, they say people who are not in high-risk groups may not.

For kids who are just starting to get their first shots, it could be more than a year before we know if they'll need a booster at all.

"How long does their immunity last as you go into adulthood versus somebody who's an adult today?" Shea asks. "There's a lot more research that needs to be done and is being done."

The length of the Pandemic also plays into this. The longer it lasts, the more likely we will see another variant that could need additional shots. And more cases mean a higher likelihood of transmission.

Doctors say if that were the case, we might need a higher immune level of protection.

That's why many say it's more important to make sure everyone that should get a shoot or a booster gets it now to bring the Pandemic under control, and then we can worry about additional doses in the future.

Comments / 60

Constance Mack
5d ago

NO, because GREED is involved, they'll end up making it mandatory every 6 months, then every 4 months, then EVERY month!! This is a BILLION $$$ proposition!!! 🙄🥴

Reply
12
ch
5d ago

It is not an experimental drug, but nobody can agree whether users will not need boosters for life. Demon rats are all lies. “we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”  Source : Eric Ruben, FDA Advisor, "An FDA adviser said we need to give kids vaccines to fully understand their safety."Washington Post, 10/27/ 21...  Those taking the vaccine are, literally lab rats and biden is turning them into slaves. They are the experimental subjects testing the psuedo vaccine, and from them we will learn what the long term effects are. Because they crumbled and complied so easily, they demonstrated a slave mentality. Biden is setting them up to do all the grunt work and to even die from that work, because they value the community over themselves. The biggest joke is biden's chinese virus primarily kills biden supporters, and now this psuedo vaccine is doing the same thing.

Reply
4
jim rankin
4d ago

depends on the stock price held by the politicians. at this point fauci gates and Obama are very disappointed that the virus didn't kill more people. so the booster is needed as the vaccine isn't killing enough.

Reply(1)
3
Related
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Boosters#Vp#System Pharmacy#Sharp Healthcare#Cbs News#Business Insider
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Want a Booster, Don't Wait This Long, Experts Warn

Millions of people are now eligible for an additional COVID vaccine shot, with select Moderna and Pfizer recipients eligible to get an additional dose at least six months after their second dose, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients able to get their booster at least two months after their initial shot. More than 15 million people in the U.S. have already gotten a booster dose, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's only been about a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first booster vaccine from Pfizer, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters were approved less than two weeks ago, so it's clear people are eager for additional shots. But if you've been putting off making an appointment yourself, you might want to move forward sooner rather than later. While the CDC and FDA say you can get your booster at any point, some experts caution against waiting too long.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Get a Different Booster If You Got This Vaccine, Virus Experts Say

After weeks of deliberations between advisory committees and agencies, booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have finally been authorized in the U.S. The millions of people now eligible for additional doses are likely weighing their options, after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also chose to authorize a mix-and-match approach, in which recipients are free to choose from any of the three boosters, no matter which vaccine they got initially. Health officials are not currently recommending one booster over another, as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said that the agency "will not articulate a preference." But some virus experts are comfortable sharing their opinions on the matter.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NECN

Here Are the Most Common Side Effects of COVID Booster Shots

People have reported side effects like chills, fever and nausea after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but do you need to worry about developing such symptoms after getting a booster shot?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the booster appear to largely mirror how people felt...
CNET

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters: What to know if you got J&J

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine last week, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
INDUSTRY
thelumberjack.org

COVID vaccine booster shots distributed to eligible recipients

The Food and Drug Administration expanded authorization for the use of booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Oct. 20. The announcement was followed with updated guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Eligibility of recipients varies based on the date administered and type of vaccine. The California Department of Public Health (CDHP) recommends a booster dose for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are 18 or older after two months following the original vaccination date. Recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are recommended to get a booster if you,
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy