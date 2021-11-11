CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Program to help Benton Harbor residents with water bills

By AP Newsroom
 5 days ago
Officials have announced a pilot program that will help eligible residents of a Michigan city where there's been a lead crisis pay water and wastewater bills.

The Michigan Department of Human Services and the city of Benton Harbor announced details Wednesday.

The federally-funded program is designed to help households who have had water disconnected or are facing disconnection with money to have it restored.

That includes other potential costs including trash, cable and internet.

State officials say access to safe drinking water is “fundamental to the health and well-being of all people.”

The move comes after federal officials ordered Benton Harbor to fix problems at the water plant.

