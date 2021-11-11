SEID connects FirstGen students to career resources

This fall was billed as a “return to normal” at educational institutions around the country. At UC Santa Cruz, it hasn’t been that. Instructors have been dealing with teaching in multiple modalities, helping students reorient to in-person learning, and navigating complex public health protocols. Still, in some ways, including innovations and improvements in instruction, it has been better than normal. Instructors across the campus are using more new tools and techniques in their teaching than ever before. A lot of work went into making that happen, and much of that work was done by graduate students.

