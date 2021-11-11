Photos: Bethenny Frankel through the years

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Andy Cohen can sometimes throw a little shade when hosting Bravo reunions. But at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 reunion, he was pretty clear in his criticism of Candiace Dillard Bassett's social media activity. "You are a disaster on Twitter," Andy told Candiace, to which she simply replied, "Thank you."
Comments / 0