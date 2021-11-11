New Exhibit Marks Rich, Long History of West Chester University

Representatives of the West Chester University Alumni Association, faculty, and students highlighted the historical exhibit. Image via West Chester University at Daily Local News.

A new museum exhibition at West Chester University’s Francis Harvey Green Library examines the university’s rich and long history, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.

This interactive and elaborate exhibition — created in honor of the university’s 150th anniversary — features artifacts from around the world that encompasses eras from the post-Civil War to the roaring 1920’s and to today.

It was created and installed by Museum Studies students, guided by Michael A. Di Giovine , director of the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology and director of the Museum Studies Program.

“It’s a really rewarding opportunity to be curator of such an extensive exhibition on our own community’s heritage,” said Di Giovine. “Since the past may seem so distant to the students, working with the artifacts really brings it home to them.”

The exhibition tells the story of people and events that have shaped the school into what it has become today: the largest university within the State System of Higher Education.

The WCU 150: History and Heritage exhibition is sponsored by the West Chester University Alumni Association and is open to the public free of charge.