West Chester, PA

New Exhibit Marks Rich, Long History of West Chester University

 5 days ago

Representatives of the West Chester University Alumni Association, faculty, and students highlighted the historical exhibit.Image via West Chester University at Daily Local News.

A new museum exhibition at West Chester University’s Francis Harvey Green Library examines the university’s rich and long history, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.

This interactive and elaborate exhibition — created in honor of the university’s 150th anniversary — features artifacts from around the world that encompasses eras from the post-Civil War to the roaring 1920’s and to today.

It was created and installed by Museum Studies students, guided by Michael A. Di Giovine, director of the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology and director of the Museum Studies Program.

“It’s a really rewarding opportunity to be curator of such an extensive exhibition on our own community’s heritage,” said Di Giovine. “Since the past may seem so distant to the students, working with the artifacts really brings it home to them.”

The exhibition tells the story of people and events that have shaped the school into what it has become today: the largest university within the State System of Higher Education.

The WCU 150: History and Heritage exhibition is sponsored by the West Chester University Alumni Association and is open to the public free of charge.

Read more about West Chester University in the Daily Local News.

Brandywine YMCA Names New Executive Director

Jess Rigo has joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine team as the executive director of the Brandywine YMCA in Coatesville. Rigo is a YMCA veteran who has served in numerous leadership roles across several associations. Prior to her work at the YMCA, Rigo worked for 15 years in the mental health field with an emphasis on a healthy mind, body, and spirit.
COATESVILLE, PA
West Chester-based StreamGeeks Announce Third Annual Summit for Video Professionals

The StreamGeeks Summit 3.0 is the third annual educational gathering focused on live streaming and video production. It is scheduled for Dec. 10. The StreamGeeks are a West Chester-based video production company that has helped pioneer new methods of live video streaming since its start in 2017. Live streaming has become a crucial tool for online communications, and the need for training in this growing industry has surged in recent years.
WEST CHESTER, PA
