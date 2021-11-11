Rare ‘cotton candy lobster’ seeks home after rescue by Maine fisherman

Haddie, the ‘cotton candy lobster’.

A lobster fisherman in Maine has caught an incredibly rare, one in a 100m “cotton candy” lobster that he has called Haddie and has now saved from being put in a cooking pot.

In a Facebook post, Get Maine Lobster, a seafood company, said Bill Coppersmith found the rare cotton candy lobster during a recent day of fishing.

Its purplish, blue-mottled coloring is incredibly rare.

“The odds of a cotton candy lobster being caught is one in 100m! Because of this, we want to preserve her,” the company said.

Appealing for interested aquariums to get in touch, the company added: “Currently, Haddie is hanging out in our tank at the wharf. We want to make sure she lives the rest of her life in safety and comfort since rare colored lobsters have a harder time surviving in the wild.”

Haddie is the name of Coppersmith’s granddaughter.