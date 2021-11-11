Join Immaculata University for Nursing RN-BSN and ABSN Information Session on Nov. 13

Image via Immaculata University.

Join Immaculata University for an RN-BSN and ABSN Nursing Information Session on Nov. 13.

Interested in earning your bachelor’s degree in nursing? Immaculata University will hold an online information session on Saturday, November 13, at 10 a.m. for registered nurses and college graduates.

Current Immaculata nursing students and faculty members will offer nursing program information, and attendees will have the opportunity to talk with financial aid staff and admissions. They can also take a virtual tour of the nursing simulation lab.

RSVPs and more information are online .

Immaculata offers a full-time, accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing, focused on students and professionals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another discipline. This program enables these students to earn a BSN in as few as 15 months.

Students can also take prerequisite courses at Immaculata for the discounted rate of $250 per credit.

They will hone practical skills in the simulation lab and receive the assistance of a personal NCLEX success coach who prepares them for the licensure exam. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

Nurses can take online or in-person classes and transfer up to 72 credits.

At Immaculata University in Chester County, Pa., you’ll be a part of an award-winning holistic education program that has been educating nurses for more than 30 years and has over 4,600 alumni, and has been empowering graduates for lifelong success, leadership, and service.