Running Is Still One of the Most Convenient Ways of Burning Calories

Want to track your pet’s daily steps to ensure they’re as fit and healthy as they could be? The FitBark 2 dog activity monitor tracks their sleep quality, distance traveled, number of calories burned, and more. So you’ll never have to guess if they’re meeting their daily exercise goals. Once connected to the app, the FitBark 2 allows you to set ideal goals based on your pet‘s breed, age, and weight. Moreover, this dog activity monitor attaches to a collar and only weighs 10 g, so your furry friend will barely even notice it’s there. Rugged and waterproof, it’s suitable for daily wear and provides 24/7 monitoring. Furthermore, build healthier habits with your dog and sync to your Fitbit, Apple Watch, or another tracker to compare stats side by side. Overall, this gadget can detect early signs of anxiety, skin condition, mobility issues, and more in the FitBark Health Index.
