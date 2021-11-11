CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Catalogs, TV and Celebrity Pitches: Retailers Rethink Holiday Ads Amid Digital Marketing Upheaval

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year and especially over the holiday season, social media platforms like Facebook were highly effective in reaching consumers stuck at home and aimlessly scrolling through their smartphones. But this year, between Apple's privacy changes and the ongoing controversy over Facebook's practices, more and more consumers are steering clear...

BlogHer

5 Ways to Increase Holiday Sales for Your Blog Before Year’s End

Is it just me or is everyone getting a headstart on holiday decorating? If statistics are any indication, the answer is a resounding yes. Pinterest recently shared that holiday content was already trending, a search behavior that normally picks up in August and September. Additionally, other platforms like TikTok are also sharing Q4 resources for creators. Now that we’re a hop, skip and jump away from 2022, you probably want to know how to increase holiday sales and end this year on a high note. Here are five things you can do right now. Recommend products that resonate with your audience. Weaving...
GOOGLE
BlogHer

Here are the Trending Hashtags on TikTok Right Now

With less than two months left in 2021 (!), the tail end of Q4 is when a lot of creators start pumping out their end-of-year content. We’re talking “best of” lists, holiday shopping guides, and new year must-haves. Social media content plays an important role, too, so when TikTok unveils its most current trending hashtags, we’re paying extra attention. Right now, the most popular hashtags on the most popular social network are evergreen topics that virtually any entrepreneur can take advantage of. For example, you can show off your cleaning hacks with #CleaningTikTok, whether you’re a side hustler working from home or a small business owner with a storefront to keep tidy. If you want to demystify your daily schedule for curious supporters, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the #DayInMyLife hashtag. There’s also the #ShopWithMe hashtag for anyone who wants to share their latest beauty haul or grocery store trip. Check out all of the top trending hashtags for November below: #CompetitiveGaming #SundayRoutine #Manifestation #StyleInspo #DayInMyLife #VeteransDay #ShopWithMe #Receta #CleaningTikTok #NativeOwnedBusiness Join the BlogHer Creators Facebook Group to connect with other content creators and entrepreneurs in our community.
KRON4 News

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
Orlando Business Journal

Retailers expect holiday shopping boost

The state’s retailers are expecting record sales this holiday season, with increases of about 10% over 2020, according to the Florida Retail Federation. The industry group said the average consumer is expected to spend $998 on gifts over the next month and a half. The sales expectations come at the same time that the country grapples with supply-chain problems.
Shore News Network

‘December to Forget’: Automakers, retailers cut TV ads amid supply chain woes

DETROIT (Reuters) – For years, luxury vehicle brands have promoted holiday season sales with slogans like Lexus’s “A December to remember.”. But automakers and dealers are on track to spend less on advertising this holiday season, industry executives and analysts said, leaving behind the generous lease deals and discounts of seasons past. A year of supply chain and production disruptions have left auto dealerships with roughly one-third of the normal inventory levels, giving sellers little reason to shell out for splashy holiday ads.
Advertising Age

How big retail chains are using social marketing this holiday

Here’s some Christmas cheer: this year’s holiday sales are expected to set records, with the National Retail Federation predicting an 8.5% to 10.5% rise to as much as $859 billion this November and December, surpassing last year's 8.2% gain. To capture a share of that pie big retailers like Macy's...
RichmondBizSense

The Pitch: Advertising and marketing news for 11.9.21

Wildfire moved its Shockoe Slip office to 23 S. 13th St., where it shares a building with Tilt Creative + Production and Hue & Cry. The North Carolina-based firm previously had an office at 1401 E. Cary St. Creative Director Traci Naff manages the Richmond office. Addison Clark hired Sara...
Inc.com

Is Experiential Marketing the Future of Retail?

The landscape of retail today has moved past just the allure of in-store promotions. With recent developments in Amazon and other monstrous e-commerce platforms, retail marketing has become less about savings and more about the experience. Demands and expectations are ever-changing, and with the significant advancements in technology today, businesses must reconsider how to deliver their products to consumers.
smallbiztrends.com

12 Local Marketing Tactics to Attract More Customers This Holiday Season

Competition between businesses gets fierce during the holiday season. This means your marketing game needs to be on point if you want to steal the spotlight from your competitors and attract more customers during this busy time of year — especially if you’re a small- and medium-sized business operating on a limited budget.
TechRadar

Retailers are facing more cyberattacks ahead of holiday shopping

Cybercriminals are out for blood as the holiday season approaches in the midst of an unprecedented global supply chain crisis. The stark warning comes as a part of a new report from cybersecurity experts Imperva, which states that for some businesses, the disruptions may cause delayed shipments and ultimately - empty shelves - which could force some firms to shut up shop altogether.
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
Business Insider

Zip anticipates strong holiday season amid BNPL blitz—but with more competition

Zip's preholiday shipping event draws nearly 250,000 customers. Zip and other BNPL players are facing greater competition from issuers and card networks that have introduced their own BNPL solutions. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
Houston Chronicle

'My poor staff': Retailers stare down holiday onslaught amid labor shortages

A flurry of shoppers pelted the staff of upscale department store Kuhl-Linscomb with questions and requests on a recent October afternoon. “Excuse me!” customers called out, asking if a chair was in stock, certain brands of perfume were available, or where they could find holiday garland. Employees smiled and obliged,...
BlogHer

Seasonal Topics For Your December Editorial Calendar

Holiday shopping is in full swing and while online purchases continue to thrive, streets are packed again with more people visiting stores IRL than last year. Another thing thriving this month are CPMs, historically the highest in November and December. In case you need a refresher, “CPM” is short for cost per mille (1,000) impressions, and measures the revenue of a single ad unit. High CPMs, matched with high-volume search activity make now the perfect time for publisher content. Remain focused on updating top performers from last year, and publishing new content on the following trends that are relevant for...
