Air pollution has dropped significantly in D.C., and around the country, over the past two decades — District-wide average pollution levels have been cut in half. But the benefits of cleaner air are not evenly distributed; neighborhoods with the most Black residents are the most impacted by dirty air. According to newly published research, in some neighborhoods in Southeast D.C., there are more than four times as many pollution-related premature deaths compared to wealthy neighborhoods in Northwest D.C.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO