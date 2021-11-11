Pedestrian strike leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A 74-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck in the westbound lane of Clifton Springs Avenue on Wednesday.

Alexander Dejarnett left the sidewalk and walked into the street when he was hit by a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Vincent Brady. Dejarnett suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a Thursday morning press release from the Cincinnati Police Department . He was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is being treated.

According to the release, excessive speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Police have yet to determine if impairment was a factor.

This is the second serious pedestrian accident to happen in Cincinnati in the last week. On Nov. 8, a couple crossing Linwood Avenue at Cryer Avenue was struck and killed by a car . The double-fatal pedestrian strike has Hyde Park Neighborhood Council representatives considering safety improvements .

Cincinnati police are asking any witnesses to the pedestrian strike yesterday on Clifton Springs Avenue to call the CPD traffic unit at 513-352-2514.

