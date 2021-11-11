1 killed in crash along Highway 99 in Madera, CHP says

One person has died in a crash along Highway 99 in Madera on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 4 am.

Officials say a car crashed traveling northbound on the frontage road to southbound Highway 99 near Avenue 13.

The male driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash.

They say alcohol may have been a factor. Empty alcohol containers were found in the car.

The CHP said that drivers commuting along Highway 99 might notice slowdowns in the area while officers investigate.