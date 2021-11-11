CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

1 killed in crash along Highway 99 in Madera, CHP says

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SEeq_0ctXbfxL00

One person has died in a crash along Highway 99 in Madera on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 4 am.

Officials say a car crashed traveling northbound on the frontage road to southbound Highway 99 near Avenue 13.

The male driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash.

They say alcohol may have been a factor. Empty alcohol containers were found in the car.

The CHP said that drivers commuting along Highway 99 might notice slowdowns in the area while officers investigate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Madera, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Madera, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Commuting#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy