COLUMN-Seasonal weakness could take some heat out of oil prices: Kemp

By John Kemp
 5 days ago

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices are expected to stabilise near current levels over the next few months, then decline progressively over the course of next year, according to the latest forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EIA expects output increases from OPEC+, U.S. shale firms and other oil producers will outpace slowing growth in consumption, helping to bring down prices (“Short-Term Energy Outlook”, EIA, Nov. 9).

Front-month Brent futures prices are forecast to decline to less than $70 per barrel by the end of 2022, broadly in line with the current strip of futures prices, putting them close to the long-term inflation-adjusted average.

The EIA predicts global liquids production will increase by almost 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) between December 2021 and December 2022, while consumption will rise by only 0.9 million bpd.

As a result, the agency expects production and consumption to be balanced in the first quarter of 2022, moving into a surplus of 0.7 million bpd in the second, 0.5 million in the third, and 0.9 million in the fourth.

The production-consumption balance in the first and second quarters is forecast to remain slightly tighter than usual for the time of year, before becoming slightly looser than normal in the third and fourth.

But all the anticipated balances are well within historic seasonal ranges, easily absorbed by the market, and unlikely to disturb prices much (tmsnrt.rs/3HgmO8K).

SEASONALITY

Nonetheless, there are reasons to think the strong rally in oil prices over the last year may experience at least a pause over the next 3-6 months.

Hedge funds and other investment managers have already accumulated a higher-than-average position in crude oil and other petroleum futures and options contracts.

From a positioning perspective, the balance of risks has therefore shifted to the downside, with liquidation rather than further accumulation more likely.

Crucially, the oil market is moving towards the weaker part of the year.

Over the last three decades, Brent futures prices have tended to be strongest relative to other months in September and weakest in March.

The probability of a sharp rise in oil prices is roughly equal throughout the year, but the probability of a significant short-term decline is greatest between December and April.

The result is an upward bias in prices that reaches a maximum in September and a downward bias in prices that reaches a maximum in March.

The market is now moving into the six-month period where seasonal declines are more likely, which could take some of the heat out of prices.

If this pattern is repeated, which is by no means certain, political sensitivity about surging oil prices could ease for a few months before escalating again towards the middle of 2022.

- Would U.S. oil reserve sales affect prices much? (Reuters, Nov. 9)

- Depleted U.S. oil inventories leave market vulnerable to shocks (Reuters, Nov. 4)

- Rally in U.S. oil futures fuelled by Cushing stock draws (Reuters, Oct. 28)

- OPEC+ comfortable with rising price trend (Reuters, Oct. 26) (Editing by Jan Harvey)

Axios

Oil price relief could be "on the horizon"

The global oil market remains tight but "a reprieve from the price rally could be on the horizon" as U.S. production rises, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday. Why it matters: Its latest monthly analysis comes as elevated oil — and hence gasoline — prices are another political headache for President Biden amid broader inflation.
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices muted as dollar strength weighs

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday but hovered around a recent low, after a jump in U.S. retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. * Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,854.39 per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about $6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,857.10.
Reuters

Column: Oil futures see gentle hedge fund selling: Kemp

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Petroleum futures and options continued to see light profit-taking by hedge funds and other money managers last week, as oil prices drifted lower from the three-year highs set in late October. Portfolio managers sold the equivalent of 9 million barrels in the six most important...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.
OilPrice.com

Taking A Flight Soon? Prepare To Pay More As Oil Prices Rise

Many airlines have been chasing customers with fare sales, but rising fuel costs are likely to soon change that. A recovery in air travel demand has triggered a quick rebound in jet fuel prices. U.S. airlines expect a strong rebound in passenger numbers as the U.S. finally lifted pandemic travel...
Reuters

Oil falls as U.S. gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

MELBOURNE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after U.S. gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, which could heighten pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring gasoline prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or...
Reuters

Dollar stands tall after firm U.S. data, Asian stocks wobble

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar reached a four-and-a-half-year high against the yen on Wednesday after better-than-expected U.S. retail data, which also boosted Wall Street equities, although Asian shares failed to follow suit. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) slipped 0.45% edging off Tuesday's near...
