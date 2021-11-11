CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Give Pennsylvania Wildlife a Brake’ Seeks to Reduce Local Autumnal Traffic Accidents Involving Game

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWDsh_0ctXbV4x00
Give Pennsylvania Wildlife a Brake is an advocacy group devoted to increasing commuter safety, especially in the fall.Image via chumlee10 at Creative Commons.

The Chester County wildlife advocacy group Give Pennsylvania Wildlife a Brake wants to see more done to prevent the collisions that injure both residents and animals. Mary Ann Thomas reported on their ideas in the Centre Daily Times.

Awareness on the issue is at its height right now, as autumn’s earlier sunsets now coincide with both the evening rush and wandering deer.

In fact, Pennsylvania is ranked as No. 1 in the country for number of animal-vehicle collisions. The odds of hitting a deer with a car in the Keystone State are 1 in 54.

But there are ways to improve on these numbers, according to Kennerly Clay, founder of Give Pennsylvania Wildlife a Brake. “The problem of animals being killed on roads is so prevalent, people think it’s just something we have to accept,” she said.

Some of her solutions exhibit an innovative approach to the issue. She suggests, for example, that bridges suspended above highways could make a huge difference, eliminating up to 95 percent of wildlife-vehicle collisions.

“It’s an idea whose time has come, and Pennsylvania is slowly catching on,” said Clay.

Read more about this seasonal safety outreach in the Centre Daily Times.

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Involved in Crash Versus Deer

A Pennsylvania State Trooper was uninjured after the police vehicle he was driving struck a deer early Monday. According to the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, around 12:30am Sunday, Trooper Edward Sanchez was responding to a high priority call in a police vehicle and traveling westbound on Route 443 in Union Township, Lebanon County.
Daily Republic

Police divert traffic at Highway 12-Pennsylvania Avenue due to crash

FAIRFIELD — A crash at a major intersection sent drivers onto surface streets Tuesday for the afternoon commute. Police asked drivers around midafternoon to avoid Highway 12 at Pennsylvania Avenue due to the crash. Traffic spilled onto Texas Street, among other roadways, until early evening. Road closures remained in place...
FAIRFIELD, CA
cdcgamingreports.com

Two more Pennsylvania casinos approved to reduce the number of slot machines, blaming unregulated skill games

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino at The Meadows were given approval by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to remove a number of slot machines. One of the main reasons for the slot reductions and modification of the gaming floor is the proliferation of unregulated, untaxed gambling machines, also known as “skill games,” across Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Chester County, PA
Chester County, PA
Traffic
WNEP-TV 16

A different autumn On The Pennsylvania Road

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — All the warm weather this fall seems to have altered our normally vivid fall foliage. But Jon Meyer shows us we can still find the bright fall colors On The Pennsylvania Road; it may just take a little extra effort this year. Take another trip On...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg police car involved in traffic accident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A spokesperson for the Lynchburg Police Department says one of its officers was struck by another vehicle while in a patrol car. It happened while the officer was driving down Fort Avenue near Osaka. No one was injured. We’re told the driver of the other vehicle...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Reinfection totals swell weekend case count to 29,415

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 21,226 additional cases Saturday, 4,752 Sunday and 3,437 Monday, for a three-day total of 29,415. Saturday’s massive spike — almost quadruple Friday’s 5,555 case count — included 15,414 reinfection case numbers added into county totals. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently formalized a definition of reinfection as a person ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accidents#Autumn#Traffic Collisions#Creative Commons#Pennsylvania Wildlife#The Centre Daily Times
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
AccuWeather

Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel

AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major stormy pattern could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel. The concern forecasters have is that a significant storm could rapidly strengthen and cause a host of disruptions from the Midwest to portions of the Great Lakes, interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic over the weekend and the days before Thanksgiving.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WUSA

Zebra auction set for Thurmont, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. — Eyler Stables Horse and Livestock Auction in Thurmont, Maryland is usually in the business of selling cattle or horses. But next Friday, one young zebra will be auctioned off according to the auction house’s owner, Josh Wolfe, who did not want to go on camera. The owner...
MARYLAND STATE
kmaland.com

Two Creston women involved in a car accident

(Creston)-- A two-vehicle crash took place in Creston on the morning of November 6th. At approximately 11:45 AM on Saturday, November 6th, 75-year old Linda Huffman was driving northbound when she was struck by another vehicle. 87-year old Donna Harvey failed to stop at a stop sign at the corners...
CRESTON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help To Find Vehicle Involved In Accident

Sioux County, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to try to solve a hit-and-run case. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, November 15th they investigated a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred on 360th Street, one east of Hudson, SD.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
hudsonvalley360.com

Catskill accident snarls morning traffic

CATSKILL — Traffic was backed up Tuesday morning following a two-car collision in Catskill. The crash was reported at about 7:05 a.m., on Route 23B, at the off ramp from Route 23 eastbound. A 2020 Ford Escape and 2008 Ford 150 collided at the intersection, said Steven Nevel, public information...
CATSKILL, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic slowed by Norfolk accident Tuesday morning

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A car accident slowed traffic in Norfolk Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of the Highway 275 bypass and Pasewalk Avenue in Norfolk. There are no known reports of any injuries as of midday. No information on the cause of the accident...
NORFOLK, NE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Greeley Man Involved in Linn County Accident

A Greeley man was involved in a crash in Linn County on Monday. It happened on Springville Road near Dee Lane around 3 pm. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Nefzger was heading north, driving a tractor towing an anhydrous tank, when the tank began weaving and flipped onto its side. The tank was not venting any anhydrous and no one was hurt.
LINN COUNTY, IA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy