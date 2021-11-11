‘Give Pennsylvania Wildlife a Brake’ Seeks to Reduce Local Autumnal Traffic Accidents Involving Game

Give Pennsylvania Wildlife a Brake is an advocacy group devoted to increasing commuter safety, especially in the fall. Image via chumlee10 at Creative Commons.

The Chester County wildlife advocacy group Give Pennsylvania Wildlife a Brake wants to see more done to prevent the collisions that injure both residents and animals. Mary Ann Thomas reported on their ideas in the Centre Daily Times.

Awareness on the issue is at its height right now, as autumn’s earlier sunsets now coincide with both the evening rush and wandering deer.

In fact, Pennsylvania is ranked as No. 1 in the country for number of animal-vehicle collisions. The odds of hitting a deer with a car in the Keystone State are 1 in 54.

But there are ways to improve on these numbers, according to Kennerly Clay, founder of Give Pennsylvania Wildlife a Brake. “The problem of animals being killed on roads is so prevalent, people think it’s just something we have to accept,” she said.

Some of her solutions exhibit an innovative approach to the issue. She suggests, for example, that bridges suspended above highways could make a huge difference, eliminating up to 95 percent of wildlife-vehicle collisions.

“It’s an idea whose time has come, and Pennsylvania is slowly catching on,” said Clay.