Calix Launches World’s First Experience Score That Measures Premises and Access Network End-to-End, Enabling BSPs to Crush the Direct-to-Consumer Threat With the Ultimate Experience

Virtual Receptionist Service’s New Business Intelligence Software Visualizes Key Phone Call Metrics. Smith.ai, a leading virtual receptionist service, announced the launch of new business intelligence (BI) tools to help businesses track and analyze phone call metadata. Smith.ai clients will now be able to view data obtained from phone calls in their own Call Dashboard in the form of graphs, pie charts, and tables, giving them a simple, intuitive way to evaluate the impact phone calls have on their business. The new dashboard features make it easy for clients to visualize who called, for what reason, and what actions were taken on each call — eliminating the need to manually analyze call trends.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO