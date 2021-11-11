CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calix Launches World’s First Experience Score That Measures Premises and Access Network End-to-End, Enabling BSPs to Crush the Direct-to-Consumer Threat With the Ultimate Experience

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether with enhancements to CommandIQ® that present subscribers with more detailed alerts and control of their experience, the new quality of experience score provides a comprehensive view of the subscriber experience so customer support teams can proactively identify issues and engage subscribers to improve satisfaction. Calix, Inc. launched the...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Anark’s Mobile First User Experience Simplifies Digital Thread Access

Connecting people to the technical data they need has never been easier. Anark Corporation announced that it has enhanced its capabilities for connecting people to the digital thread with the release of Anark Core 4.5.59. The newly released capabilities include an innovative mobile-first user experience that makes it easier than ever to provide secure access and collaboration for both technical and non-technical content.
eWeek

Avaya Experience Builders Enables Composable Communications

We are living in an experience-focused economy – where digital transformation is growing – users buy outcomes. The days of having a single app that accommodates the end-to-end user journey are over. Organizations must adapt to change by tapping into the potential around devices and experiences that people enjoy every day.
gamingonphone.com

Jet Media Network to bring the ultimate ‘Direct-To-Fan’ mobile experience with NFTs

Jet Media Network, a powerhouse of data and digital publishing, is aiming to change the way in which fans interact with the biggest celebrities around the world by bringing a new mobile platform app. They recently have closed a $2.5 million seed round led by Los Angeles Media Fund and joined by investors including 10X Capital, Gaingels, JetSynthesys which has currently acquired Skyesports, Spivy Private Capital, and Equinox Systems.
cisco.com

Improving Application Experience with Deep Network Visibility

In the not-too-distant past, everything in the application and networking stack was under IT’s control. Workloads lived securely in the on-premises data center—people sat in their campus offices connected to the secure wireless network, and an MPLS service with an SLA connected branch offices to the data center and each other.
martechseries.com

Prevision.io Launches First Pay-As-You-Go AI Management Platform to Make AI Accessible to All Companies

Launching on Google Cloud, Prevision.io removes pricing and service barriers to companies implementing machine learning models. Prevision.io has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Management Platform on Google Cloud, enabling companies that have a limited amount of resources and infrastructure the ability to now support robust AI projects. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
martechseries.com

Wishpond’s PersistIQ Grows Sales Team and Introduces New Product Enhancements and Service Packages

Wishpond Technologies Ltd., a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that its PersistIQ business is on track and performing better than expected since being acquired by Wishpond earlier this year. PersistIQ is now integrated into Wishpond’s operations and achieving significant growth thanks to the scaling of its sales team and introduction of new product enhancements and service packages.
martechseries.com

Zype Launches Playout 2.0 to Enable Streamlined Linear Channel Scheduling and Distribution for Broadcasters, Digital Publishers, and Consumer Brands

Customers can grow brand reach and generate new revenue by building and publishing live linear channel experiences through Zype’s simplified drag-and-drop content scheduling platform. Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, today launched Zype Playout 2.0, a new version of its award-winning live linear solution that speeds channel scheduling...
martechseries.com

Together, Anodot and Rivery Deliver Instant Data Insights to Help Digital Advertisers Optimize Marketing Campaigns

Rivery Data Model Kit for Anodot enables a one-click data model for a single, centralized data management workflow that easily connects with major ad accounts. Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, announced a technology partnership with Rivery, the end-to-end DataOps platform, to help digital advertisers monitor marketing campaign anomalies. The partnership leverages Rivery’s no-code pipelines to push data to Anodot for real-time monitoring.
martechseries.com

Media Distillery and Nielsen’s Gracenote Join Forces to Optimize Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) Utility

New Integrated Solution Enables Improved Replay and Catch-Up Viewing Experiences. Media Distillery, a leading provider of AI technology enabling visibility into what’s inside video content, and Gracenote, the content solutions pillar of Nielsen, have integrated their respective technologies and datasets to create a powerful solution to optimize Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) utility. Available now, this easy-to-implement offering helps pay-TV operators including cable, satellite, terrestrial, IPTV, streaming and D2C service providers as well as broadcasters to deliver improved content navigation, replay and digital video recorder (DVR) functionality to viewers through increased guide and recording accuracy.
martechseries.com

Startup Launch of Included.ai, $1.9M Pre-Seed for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Technology Platform

Pioneering the DEI tech market, Included is demonstrating rapid customer acquisition using AI to unlock speed to data on diversity, delivering sophisticated insights to help companies make strategic decisions about their employee recruitment and retention programs. In short: Today’s HR Tech cannot fulfill the demand for DEI data-based solutions. To...
martechseries.com

Smith.ai Launches Call Intelligence for Companies to Better Track and Use Metadata to Improve Business Performance

Virtual Receptionist Service’s New Business Intelligence Software Visualizes Key Phone Call Metrics. Smith.ai, a leading virtual receptionist service, announced the launch of new business intelligence (BI) tools to help businesses track and analyze phone call metadata. Smith.ai clients will now be able to view data obtained from phone calls in their own Call Dashboard in the form of graphs, pie charts, and tables, giving them a simple, intuitive way to evaluate the impact phone calls have on their business. The new dashboard features make it easy for clients to visualize who called, for what reason, and what actions were taken on each call — eliminating the need to manually analyze call trends.
martechseries.com

Cross Screen Media Launches Deduplicated Cross-Platform Video Ad Measurement Solution

Marketers can use ScreenImpact to measure the performance of each campaign across CTV, linear TV, and digital video in a unified report. Cross Screen Media announced the launch of a new measurement solution, ScreenImpact, to provide advertisers with deduplicated cross-platform measurement of each video ad campaign across the entire, buy down to the local level, including all linear and digital channels.
#Access Network#Direct To Consumer#The Ultimate Experience#Customer Experience#Calix Inc#Calix Support Cloud Lrb#Connexions 2021#Bsp#Enrichment Team Engages#Accelerate Digital
martechseries.com

Staffbase Releases New Integrations to Bring the Best of Internal Comms Tech to Microsoft 365®

One multi-channel internal comms platform provides more control, reach, and insights, adding value to employee comms for Microsoft 365 users. Staffbase, a leading provider of digital solutions for internal communications, announces Staffbase 365, a new package providing seamless integrations between Microsoft 365 and the Staffbase internal comms (IC) platform. Marketing...
martechseries.com

SoundHound Inc., Global Leader in Voice AI Technology, to Become Publicly Traded Through Proposed Merger With Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

SoundHound’s independent voice AI platform, built on proprietary natural language technology, enables businesses to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers across 22 languages. Voice AI is projected to be a $160 billion market opportunity and SoundHound is at the forefront of helping brands build differentiated, voice-enabled experiences that grow...
martechseries.com

Starburst Announces New Product Release Which Extends Flexibility When Building Data Lakehouse Architecture

Starburst Enterprise adds dbt integration and enhanced support for Materialized Views, Apache Iceberg and MinIO, expanding data access and analytics across cloud and on-prem environments. Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, announced the availability of the latest version of Starburst Enterprise. With enhanced performance, connectivity and security, Starburst Enterprise streamlines and...
martechseries.com

ComplyCube Rolls Out Enhanced Spoof Detection Amid Bullish Crypto Market

– The improved detection is available across all integrations, including API, SDKs and eKYC solution, Flow™. – ComplyCube has recently announced a new service, dubbed “Multi-Bureau checks”, to help businesses verify customer details across multiple sources in 20+ countries. ComplyCube, the leading Identity Verification (IDV) provider, has upgraded its Presentation...
martechseries.com

Zbee(TM) Comes To Life As A Life-Size, Real-Time Interactive AI being(TM) Hologram

First AI being character created by beingAI made her debut at EY Strategic Growth Forum® 2021 using HoloPresence™ technology from ARHT Media. , the world’s first transmedia AI company, and ARHT Media Inc, the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, have joined forces to bring Zbee™ to life as a real-time interactive AI being hologram at the EY Strategic Growth Forum 2021 in Palm Springs, California.
martechseries.com

Jellysmack Makes First Acquisition with AI Video Editing Technology Company Kamua

With this acquisition Jellysmack expands its robust in-house AI technology suite to better support creators. Global creator company Jellysmack is excited to announce their acquisition of UK-based AI editing technology startup Kamua. This is the company’s first acquisition and further reinforces Jellysmack’s plans to utilize its recent funding from SoftBank’s Vision Fund II to fuel enterprise acquisitions and international expansion. This acquisition will allow Jellysmack to enhance its existing AI video editing technology to support the explosive growth it has experienced in the last year. It also reinforces Jellysmack’s position as the only company rooted in technology to power creator-led video editing and multi-platform content distribution, and far ahead of any other competitor when it comes to leveraging cutting edge technology to help creators grow their businesses.
martechseries.com

Aktana and Cantab Pi Bring Together 2M+ Data Sets and Predictive Analytics at Scale to Optimize HCP Engagement

Novartis first to pilot Aktana / Cantab Pi combined analytics platform. Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, announced a new partnership with Cantab Pi, a data science company based in Cambridge, UK. Founded to address the unique data needs of European markets, Cantab Pi brings dynamic targeting capabilities and more than two million healthcare professional (HCP) profiles from a range of sources, including social media and clinical journals.
