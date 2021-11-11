CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

More Ohioans could soon be eligible for medical marijuana with new bill

By Laura Morrison
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfiIq_0ctXZn0t00

**Related Video Above: Ohio Republican lawmaker introduced marijuana legalization bill for all adults 21+ in October.**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — A new Ohio Senate bill would expand who is eligible for medical marijuana in the state if passed into law.

Proposed by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), Senate Bill 261 would add the following medical conditions to the currently approved list: Autism spectrum disorder, arthritis, migraines, terminal illness and any other conditions approved by a licensed doctor.

Congressman Tim Ryan calls Lordstown Motors, Foxconn deal ‘stuff dreams are made of’

“The provisions in this bill are about improving the treatment options for patients,” Huffman said in a statement.

The new bill would also allow for more of the drug to be “processed and dispensed” in more forms as well as offer more opportunities for those looking to get into the medical marijuana business.

Ohio’s medical marijuana program was legalized in 2016 and implemented in 2019. The program only continues to expand, with 72 more dispensary licenses made available and three new conditions added to the approved list earlier this year.

Measles could come roaring back, CDC and WHO warn

At this time, only a doctor can recommend a patient for the medical marijuana program in Ohio.

The following medical conditions are currently approved for medical marijuana:

  • AIDS
  • amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • cachexia
  • cancer
  • chronic traumatic encephalopathy
  • Crohn’s disease
  • epilepsy or another seizure disorder
  • fibromyalgia
  • glaucoma
  • hepatitis C
  • inflammatory bowel disease
  • multiple sclerosis
  • pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • positive status for HIV
  • post-traumatic stress disorder
  • sickle cell anemia
  • spinal cord disease or injury
  • Tourette’s syndrome
  • traumatic brain injury
  • ulcerative colitis

Find out more about the proposed legislation right here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 5,600+ new cases, nearly 460 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Tuesday.  As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, ODH reports a total of 1,614,054 (+5,639) cases, leading to 82,907 (+459) hospitalizations and 10,447 (+53) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,615,033 people — or 56.59% of the state’s population — have at […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Huffman
WKBN

Watch: Auditor General DeFoor finds Pa. Lottery needs to strengthen monitoring of frequent winners

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – On Monday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released a performance audit of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s security measures for the Lottery and the agency’s sexual harassment policies. In the announcement, Auditor General DeFoor made 32 recommendations on ways the Lottery can make improvements. “The most significant finding from our report show […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cdc#Hepatitis C#Senate Bill#Ohioans#Republican#Wjw#Ohio Senate#Lordstown Motors#Foxconn
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy