Justin Bieber announces virtual free concert through Wave

Justin Bieber has officially teased a major collaboration with Tim Hortons. The partnership is gearing up to be one of the most Canadian mashups of all time. In a recent post to Instagram, Bieber showcased a photo of himself with quintessential Tim Hortons cup. The singer’s tatted arms are seen reaching for some jewelry behind the cup. The caption read “working on something.” To further tease fans, the Canadian coffee chain commented on the photo with a heart-eye emoji, further leading fans to anticipate what is to come. Looking closely at the right of the image, fans can see a photo with an email address that reads “JustinBieber@TimHortons.com.” Those who have sent an email to the address will receive an automated response that reads,

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO