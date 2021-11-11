CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Justin Bieber announces virtual free concert through Wave

heymix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber is teaming up with virtual entertainment company Wave to offer a free, live virtual concert on Nov. 18. Dubbed Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience, the virtual event will feature Bieber performing songs from his latest album...

www.heymix.com

Comments / 0

Related
energy941.com

Hailey Bieber Speaks On Her Toughest Moments With Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber appeared on a podcast hosted by “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” this morning (Monday), and shared some intimate marriage struggles. Hailey stated that one of the toughest moments was when Justin was going to treatment for severe depression. Hailey expressed that their first year of marriage was tough.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Justin Bieber, Sigrid & More Announced For Capital’s 2021 Jingle Bell Ball

Justin Bieber, Sigrid and Coldplay are among the acts announced for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021. Dubbed “the UK’s biggest Christmas party”, the annual event will return to The O2 Arena in London on December 11 and 12. Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT this Friday, November 5. Today,...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Justin Bieber Teases Upcoming Tim Hortons Collaboration

Justin Bieber has officially teased a major collaboration with Tim Hortons. The partnership is gearing up to be one of the most Canadian mashups of all time. In a recent post to Instagram, Bieber showcased a photo of himself with quintessential Tim Hortons cup. The singer’s tatted arms are seen reaching for some jewelry behind the cup. The caption read “working on something.” To further tease fans, the Canadian coffee chain commented on the photo with a heart-eye emoji, further leading fans to anticipate what is to come. Looking closely at the right of the image, fans can see a photo with an email address that reads “JustinBieber@TimHortons.com.” Those who have sent an email to the address will receive an automated response that reads,
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Bryson Tiller Announces ‘A Different Christmas’ Project Inspired by Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande

It seems like Bryson Tiller is in the mood to give fans plenty of new music. Earlier this month, the acclaimed singer released his Killer Extinct 2 mixtape, a sequel to his 2011 mixtape, Killer Instinct Vol. 1. Now before he serves his next album, he has announced plans of putting out a holiday project called A Different Christmas which releases next Friday, Nov. 19th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
Justin Bieber
NME

Justin Bieber to perform virtual gig in digital avatar form

Justin Bieber has announced details of a new virtual concert, at which he will appear in the form of a digital avatar. Next week (November 18), the pop star will tema up with virtual entertainment company Wave to present Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience. A statement about the...
MUSIC
kfrxfm.com

Justin Bieber Ticket Scam

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach) Scammers are now using fake Justin Bieber tickets in order to...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
arcamax.com

Justin Bieber announces new Justice World Tour dates

Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his 'Justice World Tour'. The 'Yummy' hitmaker will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates between May 2022 and March 2023. Justin will play in the UK from February 8-26 2023 with shows in Glasgow, Aberdeen,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Concert#Virtual Event#Wave#Justice
2 On Your Side

Tickets on sale now for Justin Bieber concert at the KeyBank Center May 14, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tickets for the rescheduled Justin Bieber concert at the KeyBank Center are now on sale. Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' will take place May 14, 2022. The concert was originally scheduled for earlier this year. The reason for the pushed back concert series, according to the statement, was "COVID-19 restrictions varying by state." They added seven dates for 2022, making it a 52-show tour.
BUFFALO, NY
ZDNet

Call center scammers using Justin Bieber tickets and The Weeknd concerts to spread malware: Proofpoint

Cybersecurity company Proofpoint released a new report on Thursday highlighting an increase in call center-based cyberattacks, noting a variety of scams perpetrated by threat actors stealing almost $50,000 per attack in some instances. Proofpoint researchers Selena Larson, Sam Scholten and Timothy Kromphardt, said the company sees thousands of telephone-based cyberattacks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Hailey Bieber Admits It Was "Extremely Difficult" Navigating Justin Bieber's Sobriety

They have both spent their lives in the spotlight so it did not come as a surprise that when they began dating, Justin and Hailey Bieber became focal points in pop culture. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, and while they have maintained a strict level of privacy, the famous couple has often come forward with tales about their struggles and personal issues.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realitytitbit.com

Who is Amara La Negra's baby daddy and is she dating him?

Love and Hip Hop star Amara La Negra has announced she is officially pregnant, following the worry of a missed period on the VH1 show. A series of Instagram posts began to be shared from November 4th, which show her holding a positive pregnancy test and posing with her bump.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy