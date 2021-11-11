CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Daily Fantasy Hockey Podcast: The Daily Deke, Thursday 11/11/21

By Nick Vazquez
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Capitals and Bruins should be popular stacking options tonight but also very expensive. Where should you look for value options? The Daily...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Wednesday 11/3/21

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside, as if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists as well. Ideally, we'll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a power-play line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for updated line information.
NHL
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 11/2/21

If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
NBA
numberfire.com

College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 11/5/21

Week 10 of college football is here! FanDuel's college football main slate on Friday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring. You can check the lobby link above to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SportsGrid

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Monday 11/8/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Hockey#The Daily Deke#Google Play#Tunein
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 11

No matter where your fantasy football teams are sitting in the rankings, it's never too late to improve. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could be the route you need to take. In a game full of uncertainty, one thing...
NFL
numberfire.com

4 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Tuesday 11/16/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight's slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs as well.
NHL
numberfire.com

FanDuel NHL Draft Percentages: Monday 11/15/21

If you've played fantasy hockey over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
NHL
numberfire.com

College Football Betting Guide: Thursday 11/18/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, the spread, or the moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting for any given game....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streaming Options for Week 11

I'm one of the 10 or so weirdos on the planet who has a passion for D/STs. In truth, it's a difficult passion to explain to people. Fantasy football is already a niche within a niche, and defensive streaming adds a couple of layers of obscure on top of that. Indeed, even a certain chunk of the fantasy football community is vehemently opposed to defensive streaming.
NFL
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/16/21

The Athletic NBA 75: At No. 64, Bill Walton’s injury-plagued career couldn’t obscure his greatness. Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, part 2: Looking for a rebound win. Daily Motion Al Horford on Jayson Tatum: “He’s just so calm. He’s never rattled” | Celtics vs...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (ankle) ruled out Monday versus Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Zeke Nnaji (ankle) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nnaji was listed as probable earlier in the day with his ankle injury, but has since been downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Mavericks. Nnaji was ruled out of Friday's game as a coaches decision, so it's fair to wonder how much the ankle is actually bothering the second-year forward.
NBA
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Monday 11/15/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
NBA
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
NBA
96.1 The Breeze

Beast Mode Is Coming Back To Buffalo!

The phrase "Beast Mode" was born right here in Buffalo, and now the guy who made it popular is coming back to Buffalo. Marshawn Lynch is easily one of the biggest characters to have ever played in the NFL. Just about everything the guy did went viral. From running over defenders to his love for Skittles, and only responding with "I'm only here so I won't get fined." at press conferences, we've seen him do it all.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy