PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pacific Crust Pizza Company has moved to a new location and today is the grand opening celebration!

Kohr Harlan went out to downtown Portland Thursday morning from Hotel Lucia to get a tour of their new restaurant, which also has a brand new theme. For a full menu and more information, check out this website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.