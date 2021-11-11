CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Premarket Movers Thursday - Beyond Meat, Rivian, Disney

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures edged higher Thursday after investors digested the accelerated pace of U.S. inflation. Here are some of the top movers ahead of the market action on Thursday. Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report fell after the alternative-meat maker reported a wider third-quarter loss and lower-than-expected...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Peloton Stock Leaps After Pricing $1 Billion Share Sale at $46

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares traded higher Tuesday after the fitness equipment-maker unveiled plans to sell $1 billion worth of shares less than two weeks after saying it had not plans to raise new capital. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will lead the share...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slumped 0.52% to $162.67 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.25 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Street.Com

Despite Tough Start and Late Selling, Trading Turns Out Solid Overall

All of the major indexes finished the day on Tuesday with gains, but breadth was negative with 3,700 gainers to 4,400 decliners. Cryptocurrencies were weak, which hurt sentiment, but traders gravitated toward electric vehicle names again and stayed very active despite some very choppy behavior. A number of SPAC --...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.32% to $342.96 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $41.37 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Street.Com

The Must-Hold Technical Level Walmart Faces After Earnings Dip

Shares of Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report are not trading that well on the day, down 3% on Tuesday and making new session lows as we type. While it’s not getting obliterated, bulls were hopeful that the stock could see an upside breakout. After all, Walmart beat on...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivian#Cvc Capital Partners#Beyond Meat Inc#Factset#Rivn#Rivian Automotive Inc#Amzn#The U S Amazon#Paysafe Psfe#Paysafe Ltd Report#Bx#Blackstone Group Inc
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.02% to $339.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $338.79, which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
STOCKS
Street.Com

As Buying the Dip Trends, Analysts See a Support Level

True believers are urging bitcoin investors to purchase more of the cryptocurrency amid its biggest decline since late October. The hashtag #buythedip is trending on Twitter as bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors try to stem a slide in the market that started Monday evening and carried on into at least Tuesday afternoon.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
Street.Com

Bitcoin, AMC, Dogecoin: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday

AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report Theatres made headlines when it announced that it would be accepting Shiba Inu through BitPay wallets. On November 15, AMC CEO Adam Aron said that it will happen within 120 days. "Our friends at BitPay decided to support Shiba...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,545.68 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $227.40 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stocks End Flat as Wall Street Focuses on Retail Earnings

Stocks ended flat Monday and Treasury bond yields climbed as investors added to bets on accelerated tightening from the Federal Reserve heading into the close of the third-quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 12 points, or 0.04% to 36,087, while the S&P 500 was flat, and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slumped 0.46% to $284.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.98 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy