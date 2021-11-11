CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Students Who Serve Their Country Thrive Under DeSales University Veterans Support

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrkqP_0ctXYuyx00
Image via DeSales University.

At DeSales University, students who are Veterans and served their country are in good hands with Joann Haws, Director, Veterans and Military Services.

“I’ve been at DeSales for 30 years, assisting students and veterans after working my way up through the ranks here,” Joann shares.

Joann’s very first advisee was a Veteran, one who was balancing schoolwork, a family, and caring for his mother, who was suffering from breast cancer. “He amazed me, with all he did,” Joann states. “That first advisee always stuck with me, and I remembered all his hard work.”

Joann sees this dedication and strength each day within her university students. “The Veterans lounge is right next door to my office, and I make sure they have everything they need,” she says. “They can come to me for support, I encourage them to apply for additional financial aid and any other resources that help their education. They even can use some of their military careers for class credit.”

Stephan Gingras, MBA, PMP, and a recent graduate of DeSales University as well as a Veteran.Image via DeSales University.

Stephan Gingras, MBA, PMP, a Souderton resident by way of Vermont, recently graduated from DeSales University with an MBA, Management Track. Stephan served with the 101st Airborne 3-187 Inf Reg Rakkasans (2000-2003), FT Campbell Kentucky, and Mountain Warfare School Vermont Army National Guard 2004. 

He looked to the DeSales Vets program during his tenure in the MBA program.

Stephan mentioned that Joann and the DSU Veterans Office were very helpful in assisting him with on-campus Vet resources and on how to use the remainder of his GI bill. “As a graduate student, I may have not used all of the resources from DeSales and Veterans but did find that they were helpful when I contacted them for any assistance,” he states.

“Around 7% of the US population are veterans and it’s nice to see the support for the soldiers but it seems to end when they leave service,” Stephan expresses. “I would hope as we go forward that these issues are recognized more and the veterans get the support they need.”

Stephan sees Veterans Day as a time to remember those who served and their sacrifices. 

“It can be hard to explain to others as a Veteran what I see as Veterans Day. I’m ok with non-veterans seeing it as a day to remember the living Veterans and thank them,” he says. “I have been able to deal with my PTS and become more open. I think the day should be a chance for Veterans to speak up for those that can’t.”

Joann has a long history with those who have served, such as Stephan, her father was one as well.

“Our veterans have been selfless, and it is so important to recognize that selflessness,” explains Joann. “We should never forget those who have given so much for our country or their families.”

We support them but sometimes we forget the importance of the veterans’ families. These families are dealing with home life, absences, and holding down the fort. Joann seeks to support these families as much as she can.

Joann says the biggest thing she notices with her veterans is the cohesiveness and camaraderie they share.  Recently, COVID took some of that away from the students, but Joann is ensuring that it is coming back to them and they are feeling better at the university.

“This has been a journey for me, and I will be here until the end of my career at DeSales University, assisting veterans and giving them all the resources we have,” Joann states.

On this Veteran’s Day, Joann honors her father and all the student veterans, current and graduated, at DeSales with a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Pennsylvania State Representative Milou Mackenzie will be in attendance and will speak about the impact of military service on the family.

John Kukitz ’81, an alum and Vietnam veteran, and Brian White ’22, an ROTC cadet and current president of DeSales’ Student Veterans Association (SVA), will also speak at the ceremony.

Read more about what DeSales University can do for you as a student Veteran.

Watch: Your Civilian Life Starts at DeSales University

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Plant a Flag for Veterans honors those who served

ABERDEEN – A tradition through American Legion Post 26 and Auxiliary Unit 26 grew by leaps and bounds this year, thanks to dedication and donations. The Plant a Flag for Veterans effort displays patriotism through hundreds of smaller flags spread in front of the legion hut, located alongside Highway 145 N.
ABERDEEN, MS
qu.edu

Student brings Veterans Day celebration to those who served

Nebiyou Masresha, a graduate student in Quinnipiac’s social work program, wanted to salute America’s veterans — and show them that their work and sacrifice is as valued today as it was the day they stood up for their country. Masresha developed a two-day Veterans Day celebration this week at the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
Register Citizen

Portland students learn true meaning of Veterans Day from those who served

PORTLAND — Local veterans shared stories of their military experience with Portland High School students Tuesday during an annual effort to educate students about the true meaning of the holiday, and honor those that served. The event was held two days before Veterans Day, a federal holiday during which schools...
PORTLAND, CT
Journal Record

Flags at Oklahoma State University honor those who served country

STILLWATER – Throughout the thousands of American flags posted on the library lawn at Oklahoma State University, there are stories of those who didn’t make it home. Dog tags wrap around each of the 7,068 flags, reminding people who walk by that they are more than just a number on a list. They had names, hometowns, ranks, and most importantly, stories.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desales University#Vietnam Veteran#Veterans Day#Pmp#Mba#Management Track#The Dsu Veterans Office#Around 7
franchising.com

Military Veterans Share Insights On Serving Their Country Along With Life As A Franchise Owner

PatchMaster's military veterans turned franchisee owners give insights on how they adjusted into a new career. November 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // Chester, NJ - Recognized for its commitment to those who have served, PatchMaster - a drywall repair company - continues its support of veterans. The franchise is nationally recognized by Entrepreneur Media as one of the Top Franchises for Veterans as well as Franchise Business Review as a leading franchise for veterans.
MILITARY
WCIA

Family of veterans remember serving for their country

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Veterans all around the country were being recognized today. One Central Illinois family is proud of eight brothers who served. I got the chance to sit down with four of them and they served in the Army and National Guard. They say it was a tough experience, but they felt like […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
desales.edu

DeSales Salutes Veterans and Service Members at Veterans Day Ceremony

The DeSales University community, veterans, service members, and other visitors—including several friendly canines representing Paws of Valor—gathered for a special Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Plaza. The ceremony commenced with a patriotic salute from the Southern Lehigh High School band, the posting of the colors by Southern Lehigh’s...
MILITARY
fox5dc.com

Veterans Day 2021: 'Make Camo Your Cause' and support those who have served

LOS ANGELES - In honor of Veterans Day, FOX Corporation and its employees are coming together with the organization U.S.VETS to support our country’s veterans and military. From wearing camouflage to spreading awareness to providing donations, here are a few ways you can honor those who have served:. Spread awareness...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ohio.edu

University College student called to serve on OHIO Lancaster’s Coordinating Council

Brian Wolfe, a University College student pursuing degrees in Law Enforcement Technology and Criminal Justice, was recently appointed to the Ohio University Lancaster Coordinating Council, a group of community residents who meet several times a year to support information sharing and the exchange of viewpoints between the University and the community it serves.
OHIO STATE
Register Citizen

On Veterans Day, Ridgefield salutes those who served

RIDGEFIELD — The grounds of Lounsbury House teemed with a knowing silence Thursday morning as residents gathered to salute the nation’s veterans. American Legion Post 78 presented the Veterans Day program alongside the Marine Veterans of Fairfield County and the Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations. Ridgefielders young and old came to pay tribute to the town’s service members, as well as America’s millions of veterans.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
radionwtn.com

Veteran & Nurse Kempton Served Country, Now County

Dresden, Tenn.–Caring for “my kids” at Westview and ensuring that school nurses in the county have what they need when they need it is Beth Kempton, a Vietnam-era veteran who has devoted over two decades of nursing care to the students of Weakley County Schools. As Veterans Day approaches, Kempton,...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Newswatch 16

Healthwatch 16: Geisinger veterans serve country, community

DANVILLE, Pa. — Many Geisinger employees not only serve their community but also serve our country in the military. Dr. David Parker is a bariatric surgeon at Geisinger Medical Center and is also part of a trauma surgical team in the U.S. Army Reserves. He recently spent four months overseas, treating military and civilians in Syria.
DANVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy