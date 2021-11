After two weeks of talks and a one-day extension, negotiators from almost 200 nations reached a climate agreement Saturday to ramp up efforts to address global climate change. But the United Nations secretary general warned that it is “not enough” to prevent climate disruptions. “The outcome of COP26 is a compromise. It reflects the interests, the contradictions and the state of political will in the world today. It is an important step, but it is not enough,” António Guterres said in a video released shortly after the agreement was announced. “It’s time to go into emergency mode.” The #COP26 outcome is a...

