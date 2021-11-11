55th Annual CMA Awards: See The Full List Of 2021 Winners

The Nashville-based Hayes, originally from Mobile, Ala., co-wrote "Fancy Like" with Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens. "One of my favorite things about this business is that the impossible can happen," Hayes tells Billboard. "You never know when it will, and we definitely didn't know it was about to happen when we wrote 'Fancy Like'! Our minds are blown and we are so grateful to play this game."

