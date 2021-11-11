CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs Sports & Entertainment is putting arena naming rights on market for 1st time in 20 years

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment is selling the naming rights to the AT&T Center. The company on Thursday announced that it is taking the arena’s sponsorship to market for the first time in its 20-year history, as the Spurs’ partnership with AT&T will end following the 2021-22...

SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT TO TAKE ARENA NAMING RIGHTS TO MARKET FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 11, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is taking the naming rights to the AT&T Center to market for the first time in the venue’s 20-year history. The partnership with AT&T is set to end following the 2021-22 NBA season, creating the rare opportunity for a brand to step in as the namesake for the epicenter of entertainment in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States – the San Antonio-Austin corridor. Legends Global Partnerships has been selected to represent SS&E in securing a new naming rights partner for the arena to begin in Fall 2022.
