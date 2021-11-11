CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABBA’s Anni-Frid Lyngstad: ‘Never Say Never,’ There Could Be More New Music Still to Come

By Philippe Naughton
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ABBA’s first album for 40 years, Voyage, is set to top the charts around the world in a glorious final act for the Scandinavian superstars. But singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad says “don’t be too sure” that the music...

