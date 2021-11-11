ABBA’s Anni-Frid Lyngstad: ‘Never Say Never,’ There Could Be More New Music Still to Come

It’s the most unorthodox of comeback stories for Swedish pop megastars ABBA. One of the most commercially successful pop groups in history, the band went on a hiatus in 1982. More than 40 years later, the group is not only releasing a new album but also a technologically advanced (and risky) comeback tour. ABBA is teaming with George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic to recreate holographic digital renderings of Benny Anderson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Kristian Ulvaeus; turning back the clock and allowing the members to “perform” in their prime. It’s a weird, adventurous and kinda fun idea that could be a groundbreaking technological advancement—or a complete disaster—and that’s really the exciting part about it.
