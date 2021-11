Georgia football has been No. 1 in the CFP rankings without argument but will the Bulldogs still make the College Football Playoff without winning the SEC?. The Georgia Bulldogs have, rightfully, been an unquestioned No. 1 team in the first three releases of the CFP rankings. As one of three undefeated teams and by far the most dominant in the group — in addition to playing in the vaunted SEC — Georgia football has been where they deserve.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO