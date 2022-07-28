ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

NFL Draft Profile: Jay Shaw, Cornerback, Wisconsin Badgers

 3 days ago

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wisconsin CB Jay Shaw

#1
Pos: CB
Ht: 5112
Wt: 190
40: 4.60
DOB: 8/9/1996
Hometown: Corona, CA
High School: Centennial
Eligibility: 2023

Jay Shaw
Wisconsin Badgers

One-Liner:

Poor physicality and below-average athleticism along with technical flaws as well as subpar football intelligence make Shaw an undrafted prospect.

Evaluation:

Outside cornerback who has started games in a power five conference. Shaw is quick to come downhill on screens. Lacking size and strength, Shaw is unable to impact receivers upon bumping them. His closing speed is below average. A narrow base leads to poor balance and prevents him from recovering after taking false steps. This happens when he bites on double moves due to inconsistent eyes. Shaw lets receivers get past him, turning late in off coverage. In zone coverage, he has poor locating skills, covering grass not receivers. His lack of physicality causes him to get boxed out at the catch point consistently, he is unable to play the receiver in trail position. A poor tackler, he dives at ankles and lacks the strength to get ball carriers down. Small cornerback with little to no physicality and below-average athleticism. Poor spacing and locating prevent him from playing zone coverage. Shaw projects as a potential tryout candidate who will have a hard time finding employment as a player at any level of football.

Grade:

UDFA

