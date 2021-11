There are two core components that define a 'true' metaverse, according to early investors in the concept: decentralisation and interoperability. Rather than having a centralised entity pulling the strings, decentralisation distributes control and decision-making to a network. In this open, permissionless environment, consumers are in command, able to build and determine the future of their experiences and be sovereign over their own identity and creations. Decentralisation is largely facilitated by blockchain technology, which allows users to track the provenance and ownership of digital assets on a virtual ledger and could power self-sovereign identities in the future. Storing data with users as opposed to with individual platforms allows for interoperability, by which users can easily teleport from one experience to the next using the same 'digital twin'.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO